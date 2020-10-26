New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Source, Technology, and Food Tested" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978925/?utm_source=GNW

Several laws govern the food sector and regulations set by the government to be met by food chain operators to ensure the safety of food.



By correctly following the information provided on food labels such as handling instructions, expiry dates, and allergy warnings, the consumers can prevent unnecessary allergic reactions and food-borne illnesses. Allergy warning on the food labels helps consumers having specific food allergies, to avoid those allergens that may be present in particular food products. This further bolsters the growth of the food allergen testing market

The milk segment led the SAM food allergen testing market, based on source, in 2018.Milk, as well as milk product, allergy is one of the most commonly found food allergies among children.



Cow milk is one of the usual causes of milk allergies; however, milk from sheep, buffalo, goats, and other mammals can also cause allergic reactions, which occur occurs soon after the consumption of milk.Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe, and they include vomiting, wheezing, hives, and digestive problems, varying from person to person.



Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening reaction.Avoiding milk and milk products is the prime solutions to avoid complications associated with milk allergies.



Apart from the symptoms mentioned above, immediate signs and symptoms might include itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; and coughing or shortness of breath.

Further, the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic affects the SAM food allergen testing market due to reduced production activities of the food industries.The virus has critically affected several countries such as the Brazil and Argentina.



The majority of the countries have imposed lockdown and/or transportation restrictions, which has lowered production of several industries due to lack of manpower.

The overall SAM food allergen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM food allergen testing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM food allergen testing market. Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A., TUV SUD SPB PTE. LTD., and R-Biopharm AG are among the key players in the market in this region.

