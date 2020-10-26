NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UniFirst Corporation (“UniFirst” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether UniFirst and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2020, UniFirst issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended August 29, 2020. Among other results, UniFirst reported annual revenue that fell short of expectations, including revenue of $384.6 million from Core Laundry Operations, representing a year-to-year decline of 10.9%; $27 million from Specialty Garments, representing a year-to-year decline of 11.6%; and $16 million from First Aid, representing a year-to-year decline of 2.4%.

On this news, UniFirst’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 21, 2020.

