Increasing deployment of advanced technologies in educational institutes in countries is bolstering the growth of market.Big Data analytics enables educators to effectively reach out to their students.



It provides deeper understanding of students’ experience while learning, and it also helps evaluate the state of the education system in an institute such as performances, improvement, upgradations etc.. Big Data also plays an important role in providing customized programs, improving student results, and reducing dropout cases. Similarly, learning analytics enables to improve the course delivery process, performance management, operations management, finance management, and so on. All these advantages are encouraging educational institutes in SAM to adopt smart technology solutions, thereby driving the SAM education and learning analytics market. Growing emphasis on rank assurance and rank improvement in education system is among the other factors driving the demand for education and learning analytics. Moreover, Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, among others.



The governments of countries in SAM have taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19 spread. As per a survey conducted by Future Education regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the learning innovation ecosystem in Brazil, ~49.4% of schools implemented one or more solutions from EdTechs for supporting the teaching and learning process. Although most respondents believe that the pandemic would have a negative economic impact on the educational sector in the short term, the industry expects improvement in the next 12 months, with the adoption of new technologies and products.



The software segment led the SAM education and learning analytics market, based on component, in 2019.Along with increasing digitalization, businesses of all sizes are focusing on adopting automated solutions to ease their business process.



Advancements in the applications of information, communication, and technology (ICT) are paving the way for effective businesses.Software component is improving the quality of education by providing platforms and systems such as Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Learning Management System (LMS), student information system, or a variety of library systems.



The advantages of software segment such as flexibility based on student learning patterns , content efficiency, customization, easy to maintain, real time evaluation etc. over services segment is expected to increase the demand for software that will drive the SAM education and learning analytics market.



The SAM education and learning analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM education and learning analytics market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM education and analytics market. Alteryx Inc.; Blackboard Inc.; Ellucian Company L.P; Microsoft Corporation; Saba Software, Inc.; SAP SE; and SAS Institute Inc. are among the players operating in the SAM education and learning analytics market.

