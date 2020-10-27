ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. By comparison, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 1.89% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2019. Similarly, return on average equity was 23.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 14.0% for the same period in 2019. Included in net income, in the current quarter, was a provision for loan losses of $3.5 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019, attributable to the uncertain economic environment related to COVID-19.
"Our diversified business model has demonstrated resiliency in a difficult economic environment and continues to perform well as shown by our record earnings in the third quarter," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bancorp. "We look to maintain momentum by focusing on expense control, increasing core deposits and expanding relationships with PPP borrowers in the quarters to come. Our consumer strategy is scaling more quickly than expected as we saw another quarter of robust growth in OpenSky® accounts, secured deposits, and related revenues as customer behavior began to normalize. Asset quality remains strong, with loans in deferral status decreasing 79% percent over the quarter to 2 percent of loans outstanding. Given the remaining uncertain economic outlook due to COVID-19, we recorded a provision of $3.5 million for the quarter bringing the total to $9.2 million for the year."
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
|Loan Modifications (1)
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Deferred Loans
|Deferred Loans
|Sector
|Total Loans Outstanding
|Balance
|# of Loans Deferred
|Total Loans Outstanding
|Balance
|# of Loans Deferred
|Accommodation & Food Services
|$
|86.4
|$
|11.2
|14
|$
|83.9
|$
|42.6
|36
|Real Estate and Rental Leasing
|503.1
|9.3
|16
|527.9
|45.6
|67
|Other Services Including Private Households
|273.9
|5.6
|11
|193.8
|17.3
|36
|Educational Services
|20.5
|—
|—
|20.4
|9.8
|6
|Construction
|246.0
|0.3
|1
|220.4
|4.2
|6
|Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|87.3
|1.1
|2
|88.4
|5.0
|11
|Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|30.4
|1.4
|2
|14.9
|5.0
|9
|Retail Trade
|24.5
|—
|—
|25.5
|3.0
|8
|Healthcare & Social Assistance
|78.0
|0.9
|1
|77.2
|4.7
|11
|Wholesale Trade
|2.6
|—
|—
|13.0
|0.9
|1
|All other (1)
|125.3
|0.5
|2
|175.7
|5.9
|13
|Total
|$
|1,478.0
|$
|30.3
|49
|$
|1,441.1
|$
|144.0
|204
_______________
(1) Excludes modifications and deferrals made for OpenSky secured card customers.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|25,189
|$
|22,354
|12.7
|%
|$
|68,933
|$
|60,961
|13.1
|%
|Interest expense
|3,150
|4,170
|(24.5
|)%
|10,583
|11,502
|(8.0
|)%
|Net interest income
|22,039
|18,184
|21.2
|%
|58,350
|49,459
|18.0
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|3,500
|1,071
|226.8
|%
|9,209
|1,869
|392.7
|%
|Noninterest income
|21,146
|7,221
|192.8
|%
|41,626
|17,240
|141.5
|%
|Noninterest expense
|28,119
|18,228
|54.3
|%
|68,665
|48,768
|40.8
|%
|Income before income taxes
|11,566
|6,106
|89.4
|%
|22,102
|16,062
|37.6
|%
|Income tax expense
|3,128
|1,625
|92.5
|%
|5,968
|4,239
|40.8
|%
|Net income
|$
|8,438
|$
|4,481
|88.3
|%
|$
|16,134
|$
|11,823
|36.5
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|13,795
|13,728
|0.5
|%
|13,795
|13,714
|0.6
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|13,832
|13,986
|(1.1
|)%
|13,832
|13,922
|(0.6
|)%
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.33
|87.4
|%
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.86
|36.0
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.32
|90.4
|%
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.85
|37.6
|%
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.89
|%
|1.42
|%
|33.1
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.35
|%
|—
|%
|Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA PPP loans(1) (2)
|1.80
|%
|1.42
|%
|26.8
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.35
|%
|(7.4
|)%
|Return on average equity
|23.28
|%
|14.04
|%
|65.8
|%
|15.35
|%
|12.93
|%
|18.7
|%
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|3Q20 vs. 3Q19
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Assets
|$
|1,879,029
|$
|1,311,406
|43.3
|%
|$
|1,822,365
|$
|1,507,847
|$
|1,428,495
|Investment securities available for sale
|53,992
|37,073
|45.6
|%
|56,796
|59,524
|60,828
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|137,717
|68,982
|99.6
|%
|116,969
|73,955
|71,030
|SBA-PPP loans, net of fees (3)
|233,349
|—
|100.0
|%
|229,646
|—
|—
|Portfolio loans receivable (3)
|1,244,613
|1,140,310
|9.1
|%
|1,211,477
|1,187,798
|1,171,121
|Allowance for loan losses
|22,016
|12,808
|71.9
|%
|18,680
|15,513
|13,301
|Deposits
|1,662,211
|1,112,444
|49.4
|%
|1,608,726
|1,302,913
|1,225,421
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|22,222
|35,556
|(37.5
|)%
|25,556
|28,889
|32,222
|Other borrowed funds
|17,516
|15,416
|13.6
|%
|17,392
|15,430
|15,423
|Total stockholders' equity
|149,377
|127,829
|16.9
|%
|142,108
|136,080
|133,331
|Tangible common equity(2)
|149,377
|127,829
|16.9
|%
|142,108
|136,080
|133,331
|Common shares outstanding
|13,682
|13,783
|(0.7
|)%
|13,818
|13,817
|13,895
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|10.92
|$
|9.27
|17.7
|%
|$
|10.28
|$
|9.85
|$
|9.60
______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
Operating Results - Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 21.2 percent, to $22.0 million from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a $512.3 million, or 41.4 percent, increase in average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin decreased 82 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from the same period in 2019 due to lower yields on loans which was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in interest rates. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA PPP loans, was 3.84% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.37% for the same period in 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, average interest earning assets increased $512.3 million, or 41.4 percent, to $1.7 billion as compared to the same period in 2019, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 144 basis points. Period over period, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $228.7 million, or 27.3 percent, while the average cost decreased 80 basis points to 1.18% from 1.98%.
The provision for loan losses of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 reflects the prevailing uncertainty in the economy as a result of COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $163 thousand, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $111 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2019.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, noninterest income was $21.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 192.9 percent from $7.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in mortgage banking revenues of $9.5 million and credit card fees of $3.7 million resulting from the higher level of credit card accounts.
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank originated 148 thousand new OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 529 thousand. This compares to 31 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 222 thousand. Since September 30, 2019, credit card loan balances increased to $85.0 million from $44.1 million, while the related deposit account balances increased 127 percent to $176.7 million. The record growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 65.11% compared to 71.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.
Noninterest expense was $28.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.9 million, or 54.3 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million, or 36.5 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, a $3.7 million, or 88.0 percent increase in data processing, and an increase in operating expenses of $1.4 million, or 77.8 percent period over period. Included in salaries and benefits are commissions paid on mortgage originations, which increased from $1.9 million to $3.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the number of mortgage originations. In the three month period ended September 30, 2020, $431.1 million of mortgage loans were originated for sale compared to $197.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company's organic growth was supported by a 5.6 percent increase in employees to 244 at September 30, 2020, up from 231 at September 30, 2019. The increase was included the addition of 13 new employees in the revenue producing teams of the commercial banking and mortgage banking divisions. The increase of $3.7 million in data processing expenses is largely attributable to the higher volume of open credit cards, and increased mortgage loan processing volumes during the third quarter. Additionally, operating expenses increased $1.4 million due to increases in marketing and advertising, credit expenses, professional fees and FDIC insurance.
Operating Results - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 18.0 percent, to $58.4 million from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a $413 million, or 35.6 percent, increase in average interest-earning assets. As a result of the declining interest rate environment, which began in the third quarter of 2019, and the rapid increase in SBA PPP loans, net interest margin decreased 74 basis points to 4.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the same period in 2019. Net interest margin, excluding credit cards and SBA PPP loans, was 3.92% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.35% for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, average interest earning assets increased $413 million, or 35.6 percent, to $1.6 billion as compared to the same period in 2019, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 118 basis points. Period over period, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $213.8 million, or 27.2 percent, while the average cost decreased 55 basis points to 1.41 percent from 1.96 percent.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the provision for loan losses was $9.2 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 392.7 percent, primarily due the impacts of COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $494 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans, annualized, compared to $192 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2019.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest income was $41.6 million, an increase of $24.4 million, or 141.5 percent, from the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in mortgage banking revenues, which were up $17.5 million, and credit card fees, which increased by $5.2 million.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank originated 320 thousand new OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 529 thousand. This compares to 72 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 222 thousand. The record growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.
The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 68.7% compared to 73.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.
Noninterest expense was $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $48.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $19.9 million, or 40.8 percent. The increase was primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 34.1 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, a $6.4 million, or 57.4 percent increase in data processing, an increase in loan processing of $1.2 million and a $2.3 million, or 43.6 percent increase in other operating expenses period over period. Included in salaries and benefits are commissions paid on mortgage originations, which increased from $4.0 million to $7.5 million primarily due to an increase in the number of mortgage originations. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $920.2 million of mortgage loans were originated for sale compared to $208.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase of $6.4 million in data processing expenses was due to the higher volume of open credit cards and increased mortgage loan processing volumes during the year. Additionally, operating expenses increased $2.3 million due to increases in marketing and advertising, credit expenses, professional fees and FDIC insurance.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, results of operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and include the deferral of $6.5 million of loan origination fees, net of costs, and the amortization of net fees of $1.1 million. There were no significant COVID-19 related noninterest expenses recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Financial Condition
Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $1.88 billion, an increase of 43.3 percent as compared to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale and PPP loans, totaled $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 9.1 percent as compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2019.
Deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.66 billion, an increase of 49.4 percent as compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $303 million. These deposits include fiduciary accounts of title companies and property management accounts, as well as SBA PPP loans and the secured card deposits highlighted above. Interest bearing accounts increased by $246.9 million, mainly driven by a 46.7% increase in fiduciary accounts.
Due primarily to the deterioration in the macro-economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $9.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which increased our allowance for loan losses to $22.0 million, or 1.49% of total loans (1.77%, excluding SBA PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at September 30, 2020. This level of reserve provides approximately 192 percent coverage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared to a reserve of $12.8 million, or 1.12 percent, of total loans, and approximately 196% coverage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $14.8 million, or 0.79% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020, up from $6.7 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. Of the $14.8 million in total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans represented $11.5 million and OREO totaled $3.3 million. The increase is primarily due to two construction loans totaling $4.7 million. Included in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020 are troubled debt restructurings of $446 thousand.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $149.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $127.8 million at September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings and net proceeds from the exercise of stock options. Shares repurchased and retired in 2020 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 254,834 shares at a weighted average price of $10.84, for a total cost of $2.8 million including commissions. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|24,836
|$
|21,900
|$
|67,520
|$
|59,548
|Investment securities available for sale
|273
|215
|929
|707
|Federal funds sold and other
|80
|239
|484
|706
|Total interest income
|25,189
|22,354
|68,933
|60,961
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,634
|3,449
|9,201
|9,887
|Borrowed funds
|516
|721
|1,382
|1,615
|Total interest expense
|3,150
|4,170
|10,583
|11,502
|Net interest income
|22,039
|18,184
|58,350
|49,459
|Provision for loan losses
|3,500
|1,071
|9,209
|1,869
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|18,539
|17,113
|49,141
|47,590
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|119
|146
|378
|382
|Credit card fees
|5,773
|2,059
|10,694
|5,521
|Mortgage banking revenue
|14,359
|4,900
|28,496
|10,991
|Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale
|—
|—
|—
|26
|Other fees and charges
|895
|116
|2,058
|320
|Total noninterest income
|21,146
|7,221
|41,626
|17,240
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,609
|9,238
|32,362
|24,136
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,328
|1,111
|3,658
|3,307
|Professional fees
|1,307
|724
|2,971
|1,952
|Data processing
|7,880
|4,192
|17,664
|11,222
|Advertising
|633
|584
|1,875
|1,557
|Loan processing
|1,264
|634
|2,451
|1,279
|Other real estate expenses, net
|9
|7
|137
|57
|Other operating
|3,089
|1,737
|7,548
|5,258
|Total noninterest expenses
|28,119
|18,228
|68,665
|48,768
|Income before income taxes
|11,566
|6,106
|22,102
|16,062
|Income tax expense
|3,128
|1,625
|5,968
|4,239
|Net income
|$
|8,438
|$
|4,481
|$
|16,134
|$
|11,823
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands except share data)
|(unaudited) September 30,
2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,138
|$
|10,530
|Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|179,789
|102,447
|Federal funds sold
|5,590
|1,847
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|205,517
|114,824
|Investment securities available for sale
|53,992
|60,828
|Restricted investments
|3,958
|3,966
|Loans held for sale
|137,717
|71,030
|U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans receivable, net of fees
|233,349
|—
|Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $22,016 and $13,301
|1,222,597
|1,157,820
|Premises and equipment, net
|5,021
|6,092
|Accrued interest receivable
|7,678
|4,770
|Deferred income taxes, net
|3,589
|4,263
|Other real estate owned
|3,326
|2,384
|Other assets
|2,285
|2,518
|Total assets
|$
|1,879,029
|$
|1,428,495
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|596,239
|$
|291,777
|Interest bearing
|1,065,972
|933,644
|Total deposits
|1,662,211
|1,225,421
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|22,222
|32,222
|Other borrowed funds
|17,516
|15,423
|Accrued interest payable
|1,523
|1,801
|Other liabilities
|26,179
|20,297
|Total liabilities
|1,729,652
|1,295,164
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,682,198 and 13,894,842 issued and outstanding
|137
|139
|Additional paid-in capital
|49,866
|51,561
|Retained earnings
|97,580
|81,618
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,794
|13
|Total stockholders' equity
|149,377
|133,331
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,879,029
|$
|1,428,495
The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|119,279
|$
|29
|0.10
|%
|$
|35,723
|$
|164
|1.83
|%
|Federal funds sold
|3,980
|—
|0.01
|1,325
|7
|2.12
|Investment securities available for sale
|54,989
|273
|1.97
|38,389
|215
|2.22
|Restricted stock
|4,007
|51
|5.04
|5,629
|68
|4.77
|Loans held for sale
|112,890
|856
|3.02
|56,301
|896
|6.31
|Loans receivable under SBA Payroll Protection Program
|235,160
|1,470
|2.49
|—
|—
|0.00
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|1,218,589
|22,510
|7.35
|1,099,191
|21,004
|7.58
|Total interest earning assets
|1,748,894
|25,189
|5.73
|1,236,558
|22,354
|7.17
|Noninterest earning assets
|22,768
|15,908
|Total assets
|$
|1,771,662
|$
|1,252,466
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|$
|218,415
|156
|0.28
|$
|116,820
|191
|0.65
|Savings
|5,126
|1
|0.05
|3,913
|3
|0.35
|Money market accounts
|532,973
|1,186
|0.89
|339,751
|1,484
|1.73
|Time deposits
|267,970
|1,291
|1.92
|286,605
|1,771
|2.45
|Borrowed funds
|41,069
|516
|5.00
|89,746
|721
|3.19
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,065,553
|3,150
|1.18
|836,835
|4,170
|1.98
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|22,702
|17,163
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|539,220
|271,851
|Stockholders’ equity
|144,187
|126,617
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,771,662
|$
|1,252,466
|Net interest spread
|4.55
|%
|5.19
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|22,039
|$
|18,184
|Net interest margin(3)
|5.01
|%
|5.83
|%
_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans collectively accounted for 117 and 146 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|98,661
|$
|306
|0.41
|%
|$
|35,164
|$
|518
|1.97
|%
|Federal funds sold
|2,319
|4
|0.22
|1,685
|28
|2.23
|Investment securities available for sale
|58,071
|929
|2.14
|42,281
|707
|2.24
|Restricted stock
|4,025
|174
|5.78
|4,276
|160
|4.99
|Loans held for sale
|77,878
|1,909
|3.27
|35,229
|1,928
|7.32
|Loans receivable under SBA Payroll Protection Program
|134,130
|2,482
|2.47
|—
|—
|—
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|1,197,719
|63,129
|7.04
|1,041,364
|57,620
|7.40
|Total interest earning assets
|1,572,803
|68,933
|5.85
|1,159,999
|60,961
|7.03
|Noninterest earning assets
|21,779
|15,115
|Total assets
|$
|1,594,582
|$
|1,175,114
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|$
|181,597
|555
|0.41
|$
|97,325
|387
|0.53
|Savings
|4,686
|4
|0.13
|3,613
|9
|0.35
|Money market accounts
|484,412
|4,153
|1.15
|330,086
|4,203
|1.70
|Time deposits
|284,844
|4,489
|2.11
|294,693
|5,288
|2.40
|Borrowed funds
|43,823
|1,382
|4.21
|59,816
|1,615
|3.61
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|999,362
|10,583
|1.41
|785,533
|11,502
|1.96
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|21,401
|14,971
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|433,381
|252,353
|Stockholders’ equity
|140,438
|122,257
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,594,582
|$
|1,175,114
|Net interest spread
|4.44
|%
|5.07
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|58,350
|$
|49,459
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.96
|%
|5.70
|%
_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans collectively accounted for 104 and 135 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|Earnings:
|Net income
|$
|8,438
|$
|4,761
|$
|2,934
|$
|5,073
|$
|4,480
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.61
|0.34
|0.21
|0.36
|0.32
|Net interest margin
|5.01
|%
|4.72
|%
|5.16
|%
|5.33
|%
|5.83
|%
|Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)
|3.84
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.37
|%
|Return on average assets(2)
|1.89
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.42
|%
|Return on average assets excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)
|1.80
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.42
|%
|Return on average equity(2)
|23.28
|%
|13.70
|%
|8.59
|%
|15.32
|%
|14.04
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|65.17
|%
|69.74
|%
|73.53
|%
|70.10
|%
|71.75
|%
|Balance Sheet:
|Portfolio loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,244,613
|$
|1,211,477
|$
|1,187,798
|$
|1,171,121
|$
|1,140,310
|Deposits
|1,662,211
|1,608,726
|1,302,913
|1,225,421
|1,112,444
|Total assets
|1,879,029
|1,822,365
|1,507,847
|1,428,495
|1,311,406
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.79
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.51
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding SBA-PPP loans (1)
|0.90
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.51
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.78
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.57
|%
|Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)
|0.92
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.57
|%
|Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (1)(2)
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.49
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans
|1.77
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|191.78
|%
|318.25
|%
|268.13
|%
|281.80
|%
|195.76
|%
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|12.74
|%
|12.35
|%
|12.18
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.44
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|11.48
|%
|11.10
|%
|10.93
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.19
|%
|Leverage ratio
|7.44
|%
|7.73
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.65
|%
|8.60
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|11.48
|%
|11.10
|%
|10.93
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.19
|%
|Tangible common equity
|7.09
|%
|6.91
|%
|8.03
|%
|8.21
|%
|8.21
|%
|Holding Company Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|15.35
|%
|15.02
|%
|13.63
|%
|13.56
|%
|13.47
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|12.93
|%
|12.58
|%
|12.38
|%
|12.31
|%
|12.21
|%
|Leverage ratio
|8.63
|%
|8.85
|%
|9.83
|%
|9.96
|%
|10.37
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.75
|%
|12.39
|%
|12.19
|%
|12.12
|%
|12.02
|%
|Tangible common equity
|7.95
|%
|7.80
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.26
|%
|Composition of Loans: (3)
|Residential real estate
|$
|422,698
|$
|437,429
|$
|430,870
|$
|427,926
|$
|443,961
|Commercial real estate
|372,972
|364,071
|360,601
|348,091
|339,448
|Construction real estate
|227,661
|212,957
|204,047
|198,702
|182,224
|Commercial and industrial - Other
|134,889
|142,673
|151,551
|151,109
|132,935
|SBA-PPP loans
|238,735
|229,646
|—
|—
|—
|Credit card
|84,964
|54,732
|41,881
|46,412
|44,058
|Other
|2,268
|947
|1,103
|1,285
|1,148
|Composition of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|596,239
|$
|563,995
|$
|363,423
|$
|291,777
|$
|293,378
|Interest bearing demand
|247,150
|268,150
|175,924
|174,166
|186,422
|Savings
|4,941
|5,087
|4,290
|3,675
|3,994
|Money Markets
|472,447
|507,432
|473,958
|429,078
|313,131
|Time Deposits
|341,435
|264,062
|285,318
|326,725
|315,519
|Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
|Origination of loans held for sale
|$
|431,060
|$
|315,165
|$
|180,421
|$
|185,739
|$
|197,754
|Mortgage loans sold
|410,312
|272,151
|177,496
|183,691
|171,880
|Gain on sale of loans
|12,837
|8,088
|4,580
|4,587
|5,088
|Purchase volume as a % of originations
|33.76
|%
|31.16
|%
|32.79
|%
|28.95
|%
|44.02
|%
|Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)
|3.13
|%
|2.97
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.88
|%
|OpenSky Credit Card Portfolio Metrics:
|Active customer accounts
|529,114
|400,530
|244,024
|223,379
|221,913
|Credit card loans
|$
|84,964
|$
|54,732
|$
|41,881
|$
|46,412
|$
|44,058
|Noninterest secured credit card deposits
|176,708
|131,854
|84,689
|78,223
|77,689
_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by the sum of gain on sale of loans and proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Net Income
|$
|16,895
|$
|8,438
|$
|16,134
|Less: SBA-PPP loan income
|—
|(1,470
|)
|(2,482
|)
|Net Income, as Adjusted
|$
|16,895
|$
|6,968
|$
|13,653
|Average Total Assets
|$
|1,219,909
|$
|1,533,591
|$
|1,594,582
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|—
|(238,071
|)
|(135,894
|)
|Average Total Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|1,219,909
|$
|1,533,591
|$
|1,458,687
|Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|1.38
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.25
|%
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Net Interest Income
|$
|67,509
|$
|22,039
|$
|58,350
|Less Secured credit card loan income
|—
|(6,632
|)
|(15,225
|)
|Less SBA-PPP loan income
|—
|(1,470
|)
|(2,482
|)
|Net Interest Income, as Adjusted
|$
|67,509
|$
|13,937
|$
|40,644
|Average Interest Earning Assets
|1,204,863
|1,748,894
|1,572,803
|Less Average secured credit card loans
|—
|(68,585
|)
|(51,289
|)
|Less Average SBA-PPP loans
|—
|(235,160
|)
|(134,130
|)
|Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|1,204,863
|$
|1,445,148
|$
|1,387,384
|Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|5.60
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.91
|%
Tangible Book Value per Share
|Dollars in Thousands
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|133,331
|$
|149,377
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|133,331
|$
|149,377
|Period End Shares Outstanding
|13,894,842
|13,682,198
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|$
|9.60
|$
|10.92
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|$
|13,301
|$
|22,016
|Total Loans
|1,171,121
|1,477,962
|Less: SBA-PPP loans
|—
|(233,349
|)
|Total Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,171,121
|$
|1,244,613
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|1.14
|%
|1.77
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|7,104
|$
|14,806
|Total Assets
|1,428,495
|1,879,029
|Less: SBA-PPP loans
|—
|(233,349
|)
|Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|$
|1,428,495
|$
|1,645,680
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|0.50
|%
|0.90
|%
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|4,720
|$
|11,480
|Total Loans
|1,171,121
|1,477,962
|Less: SBA-PPP loans
|—
|(233,349
|)
|Total Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,171,121
|$
|1,244,613
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|0.40
|%
|0.92
|%
|Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|Dollars in Thousands
|Year Ended
|Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Total Net Charge-offs
|$
|798
|$
|(163
|)
|Total Average Loans
|1,064,421
|1,453,749
|Less: Average SBA-PPP loans
|—
|(235,160
|)
|Total Average Loans, Excluding SBA-PPP Loans
|$
|1,064,421
|$
|1,218,589
|Net Charge-offs (YTD annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans
|0.08
|%
|0.06
|%
ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.
