New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Application Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Access Points, Organization size, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978919/?utm_source=GNW

The integration of application control across the industries to has witnessed a sudden growth in order to prevent systems and devices from getting exposed to cyberattacks.



An application control audit is designed to ensure that all the transactions which are been done through applications and the data it outputs is secure, accurate, and valid.The application control audit services are gaining high momentum as the various applications which are used for transactions are becoming the primary target of attack for different malicious activities.



These services ensure that the software is free from errors and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers.The application testing services are heavily used for mission-critical operations.



The application control audit services are offered as cloud-based testing services, facilitating application control audit, software composition analysis, static analysis testing, and vendor application security testing. All these services are driving the application control market across SAM. Also, countering IT threats by launching government mandates which have regulated IT companies with data encryption and protection laws is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand of application control.



Based on vertical, the IT and telecom segment led the SAM application control market in 2019.The availability of various sources of large volumes of machine-generated network data which helps in analyzing and finding out various problems occurring in network data allows the successful application of security solutions in the telecom vertical.



Edit verify, validity verify, logical relationship verify, configurable parameter control, key control reports, data transmission or interface control, automatic calculation, system examining and approve, and service authorization are among the types of application control majorly used by the telecom operators.Cybercriminals constantly aim telecom service companies and internet service providers.



Continuous mobile network growth demands advanced LTE firewalls and security to protect them against modern threats.Therefore, the telecom service providers are demanding simple, sophisticated, and integrated solutions to prevent their networks from external attacks.



This aspect is anticipated to increase the penetration of application control in the IT and telecom vertical. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is badly impacting the SAM region. The SAM region includes countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, followed by Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina. The governments of various countries in SAM are taking several initiatives to protect people and to contain COVID-19’s spread in the region through lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. This has a direct impact on the region’s economic growth as the region would face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to major trading partners. Further the region also significantly constitutes of various island countries and small countries which accounted for consolidated reduction demand for application control solutions and services. In order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, various restrictions have been imposed in the several prominent countries in the SAM region, which is likely to restrain the growth of the application control market.



The overall SAM application control market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the application control market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM application control market. Broadcom Inc.; Cambium Networks; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Ivanti; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; VMware, Inc.; WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. are among a few players operating in the SAM application control market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001