Industrial livestock is chiefly fed concentrates made from cereal and vegetable protein, such as soybean meals, to assist them in gaining weight and producing protein-rich meat.



Proteins in animal feeds are an excellent source of energy, minerals (such as calcium and phosphorus), and essential amino acids (such as lysine and methionine).The growing awareness about the benefits of proteins on animal health has created substantial demand for protein feeds such as animal protein meals, feather meals, fish meals, bone meal, blood meal, and other protein meals and feeds.



As livestock and farm animals contribute significantly to the food supply chain, the demand for protein-rich nutritious animal feeds is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth in the production of industrial livestock is also expected to positively influence the demand for animal feed.

Based on form, the pellet segment led the SAM animal feed market in 2018.Feed pellets are economically beneficial and contain higher nutrition density and more comprehensive nutrition; thus, most of the livestock is fed with pellets.



Pellets can be easily digested, absorbed, and conserved by these animals and is further convenient to store and transport than traditional roughage.Generally, livestock feed pellets can be availed in four kinds—pure forage (grass) feed pellets, complete diet feed pellets, concentrated feed pellets, and premix feed pellets.



Feed pellets are produced by using a grinding machine that crushes the maize and soybean meal or any other ingredient into a fine powder; the powder is then mixed with wheat bran, bone meal, microelement, vitamin, and other raw materials to make a complete feed mesh. By using different animal feed machine, the mesh is made into feed pellets.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina.The governments of countries in this region have taken several measures to protect their citizens and contain the spread of the virus.



It is anticipated that South America will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to important trade partners such as China, Europe, and the US.

The overall SAM animal feed market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM animal feed market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM animal feed market. A few players operating in the market are Archer Daniel Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.

