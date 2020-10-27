New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, System, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978917/?utm_source=GNW





Stimulating demand among defense vehicle producers is expected to push the market in forward direction.The defense forces across SAM are investing substantial amounts toward the development and procurement of technologically advanced ground vehicles and marine vehicles.



Several defense vehicle manufacturers are incorporating robust technologies to facilitate the military troops to maneuver easily and efficiently through various situations.As the military ground vehicles traverse through harsh, uneven, and unanticipated areas, vibration in vehicles is inevitable.



With an objective to reduce vibration and noise caused by vibrations, the demand for noise and vibration control systems is continuously surging among the vehicle manufacturers, as well as the defense forces.Over the years, the vehicle manufacturers have been integrating the vehicles with vibration isolators, vibration pads, and other passive systems.



As these systems occupy substantial space in the vehicle and add weight to the vehicle, the demand for alternative technologies has been soaring in the recent years. Thus, reflecting a growth path for active noise and vibration control systems. Owing to the rise in interest and attention toward active noise and vibration systems among the defense forces, several active noise cancellation and active vibration isolation technology developers are offering their products to military vehicle manufacturers in the recent times. This factor is enabling the SAM active noise and vibration control system market to mature, which would ultimately drive the market. Rise in attention toward aircraft weight reduction is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for active noise and vibration control systems.

SAM region is highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, especially Brazil.Brazil is the largest spender in the aerospace industry and is the only modern aircraft manufacturing country in the region.



Owing to this, the demand for components and parts is an all-time high in the country.The slowdown in the production of commercial and military aircraft in the country has impaired the supply chain in Brazil.



This has weakened the demand for several components, including active noise and vibration control systems. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a harsh impact on the SAM active noise and vibration control system market.

Based on type, the vibration segment led active noise and vibration control system market in SAM in 2019.Excessive vibration causes damage to human health as well as precision instruments, especially the operators working with heavy equipment.



Active vibration control systems are isolation systems that dynamically respond to external vibrations.These systems are used to reduce friction and control vibrations in moving or static machines.



The active vibration control systems consist of sensors, actuators, dampers, and controllers to control the vibration of machines used across various industries, such as defense, energy & power, and manufacturing.For instance, in the aerospace industry, the active vibration control system is used to reduce the interior noise by controlling the vibration of the helicopter’s fuselage and internal structure, thereby boosting passenger comfort and convenience in an aircraft.



The use of vibration control system in different industries ultimately drives the growth of the SAM active noise and vibration control system market.



The overall SAM active noise and vibration control system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM active noise and vibration control system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM active noise and vibration control system market. Key players operating in SAM active noise and vibration control system market include Faurecia Creo AB, Honeywell International Inc., Hutchinson, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Trelleborg AB.

