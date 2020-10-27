Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor news

27 September 2020 at 8:15

Lassila & Tikanoja plc to clarify its group structure by incorporating its divisions

Lassila & Tikanoja plc has decided to incorporate its three divisions as separate limited liability companies. The incorporation will be carried out as a business transfer pursuant to Section 52d of the Act on the Taxation of Business Income. The newly established companies will start their operations on 1 January 2021.

The aim of the incorporation is to clarify Lassila & Tikanoja’s group structure.

The Environmental Services and Industrial Services divisions will each be incorporated as separate companies named L&T Ympäristöpalvelut Oy and L&T Teollisuuspalvelut Oy, respectively. The Facility Services Finland division’s new companies will be named L&T Siivous Oy, L&T Kiinteistöhuolto Oy and L&T Kiinteistötekniikka.

The incorporation will not lead to any changes in the co-operation between customers, other stakeholders and Lassila & Tikanoja. The employees, equipment and fleet related to the production of the services will be transferred to the new companies.

