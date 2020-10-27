New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Atherectomy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797934/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Directional Atherectomy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$644.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Orbital Atherectomy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Atherectomy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$341.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$178.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$220.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 4th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Avinger, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomerics, LLC

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Minnetronix, Inc.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Terumo Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Atherectomy

Popular Atherectomy Devices Currently Available in the Market

Atherectomy Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth

Growing Incidence of Peripheral Arterial Disease to Bolster the

Atherectomy Devices Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Atherectomy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Atherectomy for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Atherectomy in Cardiovascular Application

Directional Atherectomy Devices - Accounting for the Largest

Share of the Market

Orbital Atherectomy - An Important Technology for the Treatment

of Peripheral Arterial Disease

Orbital Atherectomy and Rotational Atherectomy Prove Highly

Effective in Calcified Coronary Artery Lesions

Laser Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices to Witness Steady Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Product Development/Innovations to Bolster Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Atherectomy Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Atherectomy Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Directional Atherectomy Devices (Product) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Directional Atherectomy Devices (Product) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Directional Atherectomy Devices (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Orbital Atherectomy Devices (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Orbital Atherectomy Devices (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Orbital Atherectomy Devices (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices (Product)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices (Product) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices (Product) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Rotational Atherectomy Devices (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Rotational Atherectomy Devices (Product) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Rotational Atherectomy Devices (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Support Devices (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Support Devices (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Support Devices (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Cardiovascular (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Cardiovascular (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cardiovascular (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Neurovascular (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Neurovascular (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Neurovascular (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Hospitals & Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Hospitals & Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Hospitals & Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 36: Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Atherectomy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

US Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis

FDA?s Guidelines for Atherectomy Device Submissions

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Atherectomy Devices Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Atherectomy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Atherectomy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Atherectomy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Atherectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Atherectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Atherectomy Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Atherectomy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Japanese Atherectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Atherectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Atherectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Atherectomy Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Atherectomy Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Atherectomy Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Atherectomy Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 77: Atherectomy Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Atherectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Atherectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Atherectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Atherectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Atherectomy Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Atherectomy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Atherectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Atherectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Atherectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Atherectomy Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Atherectomy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Atherectomy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Atherectomy Devices Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Atherectomy Devices Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Atherectomy Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Atherectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Atherectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Atherectomy Devices Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Atherectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Atherectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Atherectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Atherectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Atherectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Atherectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Atherectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Atherectomy Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Atherectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Atherectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Atherectomy Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Atherectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Atherectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Atherectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Atherectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 180: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Atherectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Atherectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Atherectomy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Atherectomy Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Atherectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Atherectomy Devices Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 197: Atherectomy Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Atherectomy Devices in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Atherectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 209: Atherectomy Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 212: Atherectomy Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Atherectomy Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Atherectomy Devices Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Atherectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Atherectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Atherectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Atherectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Atherectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Atherectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Atherectomy Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: Atherectomy Devices Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Atherectomy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Atherectomy Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Atherectomy Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Atherectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 243: Atherectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 245: Atherectomy Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Historic Market

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: Atherectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 251: Atherectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 254: Atherectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Atherectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Atherectomy Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Atherectomy Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Atherectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



