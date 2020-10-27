The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) that was held on 27 October 2020:

1. Regarding the election of an auditor to carry out the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services

1.1. To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, to carry out the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company for 2020, 2021, and 2022 years and establish the payment in the amount of EUR 17,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with the order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management Company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 percent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com