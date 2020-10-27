New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aseptic Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797928/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Processing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Aseptic Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 269-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

DowDuPont, Inc.

GEA Group AG

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA (IMA)

JBT Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPX Flow, Inc.

Tetra Laval International SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Overview of Aseptic Processing Market

Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS): An Innovative Technology

Industry 4.0: An Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aseptic Processing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aseptic Processing Witnessing Huge Demand in Food Packaging

Industry

Dairy and Pharmaceutical Sectors Driving Growth of Aseptic

Processing Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aseptic Processing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aseptic Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aseptic Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aseptic Processing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aseptic Processing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aseptic

Processing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Aseptic Processing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aseptic Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Aseptic

Processing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aseptic Processing

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aseptic

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Aseptic

Processing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Aseptic Processing

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Aseptic

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



