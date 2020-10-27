New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arc Flash Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW
The addressable market opportunity can also be measured by the growing use of electrical enclosures against the backdrop of massive quantities of electricity produced and consumed worldwide coupled with the ubiquity of power electronics. Arc flash is an electrical explosion of light and heat caused when stray electric current flows through air gaps between conductors. Causes of arc flash accidents include gaps in electrical insulation; improper installation; use of non-standard and/or sub-standard electrical parts; accumulation of corrosion, dust on the surface of the conductor; worn-out conductor insulation; loose wire connections; obstructed disconnect panels; and improperly maintained switches and circuit breakers. All of these factors trigger faulty current magnetic fields by abnormal conduction of electrical current from phase to ground, phase to neutral, and/or phase to phase and when ionized by surrounding air results in an explosion. Arc faults are extremely hazardous to personnel and the enormous energy and heat released by the explosion can result in severe skin burns. Heat released by the arc can reach 40,000 degrees Fahrenheit, temperatures over 4 times higher than the temperature of the sun`s surface, making the explosion fatal for people and equipment. The high intensity flash can also damage the eyes and cause permanent loss of vision, while the shock waves caused by the explosion can knock down people and walls. The sound of the explosion can rupture eardrums and cause hearing loss.
Arc flashes are surprisingly common with the United States alone witnessing over 6 to 10 arc flashes in a day, a major percentage of which result in injuries to workers. The market therefore stands to benefit from stringent occupational health and worker safety regulations. With several countries worldwide legislating punitive laws, companies are taking measures to mitigate the risk of arc flash hazards. These include auditing of audit electrical best practices; proper design and installation of electrical systems; conduct routine arc flash risk assessment; provide personal protective equipment (PPE); and install arc flash control, and detection systems. Arc flash workwear comprising overalls, gloves, helmets, face shields and head-to-toe PPE are growing in demand. The trend is forecast to grow stronger in the coming years as the range of available clothing designs expands along with features and functionalities such as comfort innovation in breathable fabrics; and development of flame resistant fabrics. Especially poised to score the highest gains will be multifunctional fabrics that can protect against multiple thermal hazards such as heat, flame, and molten metal splashes. A noteworthy and also a revenue generating trend is the innovative use of fiber optics in arc flash detection systems. Fiber optic cable systems capable of detecting light from arc flashes can help speed up response mechanisms immensely. Given that to effectively maximize protection a quick response time is critical, fibers optics with its in-built speed and EMI resistance benefits make it the perfect technology for rapid detection of arc flashes. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.5% of the market supported by stringently enforced electrical safety standards. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period supported by the many reforms legislated by the Chinese government of late to regulate and govern employers and the working conditions of the employees.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection
Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot
Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
World Arc Flash Protection Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2019 and 2025
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions
World Arc Flash Protection Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle
East, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa
Product Segment Analysis
Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment
Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion
Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant
Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection
Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Arcteq Oy (Finland)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
G&W Electric Co. (USA)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
Mors Smitt Technologies Inc. (USA)
PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd. (Ireland)
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in
Arc Flash Protection Market
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Number of People Employed in Manufacturing Sector in Select
Countries: 2018
Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection
Equipment
Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for
Electricity Favors Growth
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years
2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical
Safety in Oil & Gas Sector
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of
Company (2017-2019)
Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2022 and 2025
Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market
NFPA 70E Standards
Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash Control
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Control Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Control
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Detection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Arc Flash Detection Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Detection
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Protective Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Personal Protective
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Protective
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Processing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc Flash
Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arc
Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and Personal
Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection by
End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash Protection
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc
Flash Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and
Personal Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Flash Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing &
Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection Systems and
Personal Protective Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash
Protection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash
Protection by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash
Detection Systems and Personal Protective Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Arc Flash Protection
by Equipment - Arc Flash Control Systems, Arc Flash Detection
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797920/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: