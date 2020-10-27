New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global App Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797905/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
The App Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 206-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
App Analytics Market: Set for Robust Growth
Emphasis on User Acquisition, Engagement and Revenue Metrics
Builds Momentum
Internet Dynamics Create the Necessity for App Analytics
Mobile App Analytics Gain Wider Traction
5G Roll Out to Further Augment Mobile App Ecosystem
Demand for Web Analytics Remains Northbound
Global Competitor Market Shares
App Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Marketing Campaigns Reinforced by App Analytics
App Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Banking & Finance Entities
Seeking to Safeguard Customer Satisfaction
Growing Significance of Analytics in Retail Sector Bodes Well
Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media &
Entertainment Industry
Growing Image of Analytics as a Reliable Enabler of AI Boosts
Prospects
Evolving Role of Analytics in IoT Domain
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
App Analytics: Introduction and Types
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
