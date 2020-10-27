Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export , 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Phenol industry has shown remarkable growth in the past five years and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Bisphenol A is the largest end-user industry, holding more than 45% of the total US Phenol demand. Growing demand for polycarbonates from automotive, construction, and electronic sectors driven by the country's strong economic growth would further support the market growth in the forecast period.
This report includes US Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.
Years Considered for Analysis:
Deliverables:
Key Topics Covered:
US Phenol Market Outlook, 2015-2030
