1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.7% over the period 2020-2027. API Testing Tools/Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the API Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $172.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR



The API Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$172.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$503.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Micro Focus International PLC

Oracle Corporation

Parasoft

QualityLogic Inc.

Runscope, a part of CA Technologies

SmartBear Software, Inc.

Tricentis GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Application Programming Interfaces (API) Defined

API Testing: A Prelude

Types of API Testing

Unit Testing

Functionality Testing

Load Testing

Integration Testing

End-to-End Testing

Performance Testing

API Documentation Testing

Benefits of API Testing

Manual Testing vs. Automated Testing

The Need for API Testing

Ineffective Testing and its Impact

The Testing Pyramid

API Testing: Industry Overview

While the US Leads the Market, Asia-Pacific Grows the Fastest

Global Competitor Market Shares

API Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

API: Engine of Business Growth

API Testing Poised to Outperform Other Forms of Testing

Select Innovative Open Source API Testing Tools

Postman

KarateDSL

REST-Assured

SoapUI

Fiddler

API Testing: Drivers and Challenges

Select Challenges of API Testing

Updating the Schema of API Testing

Sequencing the API Calls

Testing Parameter Combinations

Validating Parameters

Tracking System Integration

Overcoming API Testing Challenges

Setup API Testing and Test Parameter Combinations

Follow System Integration

Updating API Schema and Sequencing API Calls



