Since the first train was introduced on Delhi Metro’s network in 2009, Bombardier ’s metro fleet has travelled around 150 million kilometres and moved more than four billion passengers safely and comfortably

Delhi Metro operates one of the largest MOVIA metro fleets in the world with 816 metro cars ordered since 2007

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation recently celebrated the delivery of the 800th BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro car to India’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC). Together in partnership, Delhi Metro and Bombardier have been supporting Delhi’s National Capital Region’s ambitious expansion plans since 2007 and the new metros have delivered a huge capacity boost to Delhi’s metro network. The 800th metro car left Bombardier’s state-of-the-art railway vehicle manufacturing site at Savli near Vadodara, India and it will now undergo rigorous testing and commissioning processes before starting passenger service.

“Delhi Metro is pleased to have received the 800th indigenously manufactured metro car from Bombardier for its network. Bombardier’s metro cars, operating across Line 2, 3 and 4, add to DMRC’s extensive metro network that has benefited passengers and society in terms of comfort and environmental sustainability. Delhi Metro’s vast network is a classic example of self-reliant India with significantly high local content and manufacturing, delivering Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make in India programme,” said S. S. Joshi, Director for Rolling Stock and Signalling, DMRC.

“We appreciate the tremendous effort from our Indian team to deliver 800 metro cars to Delhi Metro. We greatly value the trust and support received from Delhi Metro in this 13-year journey. This achievement of delivering the 800th metro car highlights the large scale and magnitude of Delhi Metro’s operations and we are extremely proud to be Delhi Metro’s long-term partner,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “These 100 per cent locally manufactured energy-efficient trains have been moving 1.5 million people in Delhi safely every day and the remaining 16 metro cars from the latest order (RS16) will be delivered to Delhi Metro by the end of this year.”

The high degree of localization at both the Savli and Maneja sites is in line with Delhi Metro’s indigenous procurement plan that encourages local manufacturing and the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ program by delivering rail vehicles, products and solutions that are developed for both Indian and foreign markets. Bombardier is one of Delhi Metro’s largest suppliers of rolling stock and with over 140 km of lines operating with the globally proven BOMBARDIER CITYFLO mass transit signalling solution, installed on Delhi Metro’s lines 5, 6, 7 and 9, makes Bombardier the largest signalling supplier for Delhi Metro.

The new modern, high-capacity MOVIA metro vehicles for Delhi Metro integrate some of the world's most advanced mobility technologies such as the BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion and control system and the BOMBARDIER FLEXX Metro 3000 bogies, an extremely robust and reliable design specifically adapted to suit Delhi’s infrastructure. The new vehicles accommodate up to 740 more passengers and once configured into eight-car trainsets, carry as many as 2,960 passengers per train on three of Delhi’s busiest metro lines.

With around 1,500 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a rail vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja, near Vadodara, a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub near Gurugram, Delhi NCR and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad. Bombardier is the only rail supplier in India to deliver broad portfolio of rail solutions in the segments of metro and commuter cars, rail equipment, signalling and services.

Bombardier is a long-standing partner of Indian Railways supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs). Bombardier also exports rail equipment from India to the company’s rolling stock projects all over the world. Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways’ network. Recently, we signed a contract with National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for supplying 210 regional commuter and intracity cars with comprehensive maintenance for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System and unveiled the train design last month. In addition, we signed a contract with Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for supplying 201 metro cars and signalling system for the Agra-Kanpur metro project.



Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

