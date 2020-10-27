Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Banking Channels in a Pre and Post COVID-19 World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the performance of retail banking channels pre- and post-COVID-19 and provides strategy actions to capitalize on the changing market. It provides insight into channel preferences by activity and explores survey data on the aspects of service for which customers are turning to digital channels. The report provides a range of recommendations for how branch services can be repurposed and augmented for the digital age, taking into account examples of successful transformation by banks in Europe and Asia, as well as discussing how the entire banking experience and ecosystem can be tailored to attract and retain different types of customers.
The impact of COVID-19 during 2020 has significantly accelerated retail banks' timelines for digital transformation and adoption. Trends surrounding greater investment in technology had already begun to emerge at global and country levels pre-COVID-19, but now competitors of all sizes have further reason to pursue and prioritize leaner digital operating models.
Globally, the number of 'active' branch users has declined from 30% in 2017 to 22% in 2020. Before COVID-19, investments in branch services had been questionable given the increase in e-commerce and decrease in footfall at physical location. Following lockdown measures and long-term social distancing policies, the focus on more efficient operating practices will further shape bank strategy and customer engagement.
Scope of the report:
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2koqt7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: