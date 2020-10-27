Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Rental Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Rental Equipment estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $324.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The HVAC Rental Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$324.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$414.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Residential Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$267.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$384.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$259 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aggreko PLC

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

United Rentals, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

HVAC Rental Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

World Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment - Percentage Breakdown for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

HVAC Rental Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

