SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”), the Company’s joint venture, has concluded qTerm device's features, adding two features.



qTerm, a human vitals device, powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device also received its Trademark allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United State Patent Office (“USPTO”).

In its first release, the qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger. An advanced circuitry and sensory systems will be implemented in order to enable these features. These three vitals measurements can provide important health factors for early viral infection detection. The device can be easily attached to the back of a smartphone or used as a standalone apparatus. If the reading is of concern, the user will receive a timely visual alert. qTerm smart phone app will keep a history for the user's records and provide numerical and statistical data about the user's body temperature.

qTerm’s mobile app is planned to be powered by AI, anonymously and securely collecting the user data, building potentially a worldwide ‘thermal map’ to alert about potential health risks proximities. The device's initial features have been determined and GBT/Tokenize is seeking to produce its initial prototypes.

GBT/Tokenize filed a comprehensive non-provisional patent with USPTO for the qTerm project. The patent includes a wide variety of features to be implemented within the device according to the Company's scheduled releases and milestones. The application has been assigned serial number 16983289 and the filing date is August 3, 2020.

"Originally, we planned to issue an initial version of the device with body temperature feature only but we have decided to add two more features that together with the temperature can provide an essential information for early detection of the virus," stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO. "Now, with blood Oxygen level and heart rate, a user can easily identify early signs of health issues and take some steps. The device mobile app will support the additional two features recording and analyzing the data. We plan to expand the device further in the future, adding more features and AI capabilities."

qTerm rendering (for presentation purposes only – final device measurements may very):

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad0822d-f42e-4aa0-ab8a-18b41e2e1637



About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.