ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021

Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2021 as follows:

18.02.2021 Financial statement release for financial period ending on 31 December 2020

22.04.2021 Financial review for January–March 2021

10.08.2021 Half-year financial report for January–June 2021

28.10.2021 Financial review for January–September 2021

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 25 March 2021, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2021 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com , not later than 21 January 2021.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest three weeks before the AGM, approximately during week 8, 2021.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 12 April 2021.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com .

