Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on green cement market which estimates the global market valuation for green cement will cross US$ 678.2 million by 2026. Increasing awareness about eco-friendly raw materials in construction will drive market demand.

The construction industry around the world is witnessing growth owing to increasing economic stability in developing countries along with rising infrastructure spending. Increasing population along with rapid urbanization in developing economies is anticipated to drive the product demand. The increasing adoption of green buildings, architecture, and designs, which are certified as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will drive market growth. Moreover, the abundant availability of raw materials will also propel market growth in coming years.

The construction industry is witnessing a strong technological advancement in machinery, equipment, and raw materials. The adoption of precast manufacturing in residential construction is creating lucrative opportunities for product manufacturers. However, the shorter lifespan of green cement compared to traditional cement can pose a challenge to the overall industry.

Recycled aggregate is the fastest growing segment in terms of volume with a CAGR of 3.5%. The rising green building and construction activities in North America and Europe are driving market growth. Moreover, recycling concrete aggregate is becoming a need of the hour as natural aggregate sources are depleting. Rapid growth of construction activities along with growing green building initiatives will augment the product demand.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are witnessing strong growth in the manufacturing sector. Organizations are shifting production facilities to developing economies owing to cheap labor and availability of raw materials. The aforementioned trend is pushing the industrial constriction market around the world. The industrial segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2026.

Europe held the largest market share in terms volume, accounting for more than 30% of the global volume. Green cement has gained more adoption in European countries owing to the positive regulatory environment, tax reliefs, and other benefits. Moreover, the European construction industry is witnessing revival and starting to grow at a steady rate. The growing construction industry along with the supportive regulatory environment will drive product demand in Europe.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announced that construction from H-UKR is now secured with the insurance company, AXA. This insurance policy guarantees that concrete manufacturing activity bases on H-UKR cement have lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Some major findings of the green cement market report include:

Rapidly growing construction industry in Asia Pacific will drive product demand.

Rapid product penetration in developed economies, such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and Japan, will propel industry growth.

Rising demand for commercial spaces in developing economies will increase product demand from the commercial segment.

Rapid growth in infrastructural construction activities in the Middle East and Asia will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The construction industry in Latin America is also witnessing strong growth owing to growing population and increasing housing demand.

Rising urbanization around the world will drive product demand in coming years.

Increasing R&D expenditure by manufacturers will drive product innovations.

