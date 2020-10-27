SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HULFT, a comprehensive data logistics platform, and Notiphy Corporation, a workforce process management and connected worker platform, today announced a new strategic alliance that will enable manufacturers to integrate, digitize, and visualize manual process workflows from multiple data sources, systems, and sites.



Within manufacturing and supply chains, data supporting a breadth of functions such as factory operations, logistics, customer records, smart sensors, IoT, and edge-sourced systems abound with both speed and volume. Much of this data is tied to critical business processes such as warehousing, transportation logistics, or inventory management and frequently, workers are forced to rely on paper and manual workstreams to complete tasks.

Through this partnership, HULFT and Notiphy will offer a new Notiphy Data Connector where data input and output are completely streamlined, automated, accurate, and integrated between Notiphy and its customers’ other management and data applications. Powered by HULFT Integrate, a no-code data integration solution, Notiphy will help organizations implement connected worker technologies and create a data-driven work environment, thereby increasing employee productivity and morale.

“Supply chain logistics and manufacturers are still running paper processes from 20-30 years ago,” said Masahiro Maruyama, COO of HULFT, Inc. “Our strategic alliance with Notiphy, combined with HULFT’s integration capabilities within production management, inventory visibility, transportation and logistics, will enable our customers to thrive in the digital age.”

"We are excited to work with HULFT and offer the integration and data capabilities our customers need to make intelligent business decisions and increase their productivity and profitability,” said Bob Wise, President of Notiphy.

About HULFT, Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information – automating the entire business processes of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. With 25 years of customer experience, HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information please visit www.hulftinc.com .

About HULFT Integrate

HULFT Integrate provides an intuitive, no-code data integration architecture that is compatible with all major data destinations and ERP systems. Its drag-and-drop user interface allows users to create cooperation flows, data conversions, and processing through a simple, intuitive visual interface.

About Notiphy

Notiphy is a scalable, connected worker, SaaS-based software platform that helps manufacturing, fabrication and distribution companies avoid manual paper processes by providing real time digital access to daily task lists, job orders, manuals, training material and more, provides real-time data to the shop floor and the top floor, and improves collaboration between management and workers for greater productivity and profitability. Notiphy is easily accessed using iPhones, Androids, tablets and other mobile devices. Visit Notiphy at www.notiphy.io

Media contacts:

Vivian Shic

HULFT, Inc

925-323-9382



Bob Wise

Notiphy.io

312-860-7294

