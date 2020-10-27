Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synchronous Condensers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synchronous Condensers estimated at US$537.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$575 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Hydrogen Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$216.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $145.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR



The Synchronous Condensers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$145.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.



Water Cooled Segment to Record 0.6% CAGR



In the global Water Cooled segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Electromechanical Engineering Associates, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Ideal Electric Company

Power Systems and Control, Inc.

Siemens AG

Sustainable Power Systems

Toshiba Corporation

Voith GmbH

WEG SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synchronous Condenser Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Synchronous Condensers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Synchronous Condensers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Synchronous Condensers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Synchronous Condenser Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027

Synchronous Condensers Market by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

United States Synchronous Condensers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

