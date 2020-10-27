Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crawler Dozer - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Crawler Dozer Market to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crawler Dozer estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Crawler Dozer market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Forestry Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Forestry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crawler Dozer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Crawler Dozer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Crawler Dozer by Application - Construction, Mining, Forestry, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Crawler Dozer by Application - Construction, Mining, Forestry, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Crawler Dozer by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Mining, Forestry, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

