Selbyville, Delaware , Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimates, global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,305.7 million by the year 2027. The growth is primarily attributed to increased pervasiveness of infectious diseases such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), Ebola Virus, SARS, and the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Improved participation of biopharma companies along with rising R&D activities are also facilitating the overall business scenario.

For those uninitiated, adjuvants are used for producing vaccines in order to improve their efficacy in developing a superior immune system in the patient. These vaccines are usually made from weakened germs which comprise of naturally occurring adjuvants for better immunogenicity. In this context, introduction of various immunization programs by governments across the globe coupled with increasing number of untreated diseases are augmenting global vaccine adjuvants industry remuneration.

Adjuvants also help in lowering the number of repeated vaccinations and enhances antibody reactions such as T-cell response, further stimulating the industry outlook. However, concerns regarding the side effects associated with vaccine adjuvants such as lethargy, myalgia, headache, diarrhea, malaise, arthralgia, fever, and nausea may negatively impact worldwide vaccine adjuvants market trends in the forthcoming years.

Product terrain

Industry experts cite that adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for majority of vaccine adjuvants market share in the year 2019 and is expected to display similar growth trends in the forthcoming years. Adjuvant emulsions possess better clinical effectiveness as compared to its counterparts owing to their small droplet size which allows immune cells to respond quickly by triggering the innate immunity of the patient. Thus, high occurrence of allergic reactions along with increasing emphasis of pharmaceutical companies towards development of vaccines with better efficiency are fueling adjuvant emulsions segmental share.

Route of administration

Sources claim that intramuscular segment held the largest share in global vaccines adjuvants market in the year 2019. Majority of vaccines currently in use are administered intramuscular. As a matter of fact, various government-based immunization programs use intramuscular route of administration, thereby boosting the demand for adjuvants intramuscular vaccines.

Meanwhile, intradermal segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR through 2027. Experts cite that the skin layer is made up of immunologically supported APCs (antigen presenting cells) which help in increasing the efficacy of the drug, in turn contributing to the popularity of intradermal vaccines.

Disease type

Global vaccine adjuvants industry size from infectious diseases segment is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period. The growth can be credited to rising prevalence of infectious diseases and focus among government organizations towards conducting research & development for vaccines of cancer as well as autoimmune diseases.

Application Scope

Worldwide vaccine adjuvants market share from research application segment is slated to witness considerable growth during the study duration. Increased pervasiveness of zoonotic diseases and emphasis on R&D activities in order to improve the effectiveness of drugs are adding traction to the overall market size.

Geographical Landscape

According to industry experts, North America is anticipated to lead global vaccine adjuvants market expansion in the subsequent years. High concentration of bio-pharmaceutical companies, increasing government funding, and rising number of COVID-19 patients in the United States are key factors augmenting North America vaccine adjuvants industry share.

Parallelly, Europe vaccine adjuvants market is also predicted to expand significantly during the study period. High occurrence of COVID-19 in the region has compelled various public as well as private entities to focus on developing a cure in order to lower the mortality rate, thereby positively impacting the overall market outlook in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to emerge as a major revenue pocket for global vaccine adjuvants market players during the estimated timeframe. Supportive government initiatives for addressing the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially in Australia, South Korea, China, and India is complementing the business scenario in APAC.

9. Vaccine Adjuvants Market Assessment by Geography

