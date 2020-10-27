WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) delivers COMPLETE confidence to central line inserters with the release of the Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete CVC System, the most important update to its market-leading1 portfolio of Centrally-Inserted Central Catheters in more than a decade.

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new ErgoPack® Complete System. Clinician-inspired updates to the kit include:

The Arrow GlideWheel™ Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control

Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel

Transducer Cover to support guidelines for ultrasound use

Pre-filled sterile saline syringes, one per catheter lumen

Extra ChloraPrep® Skin Prep in each kit (two total)

“The ErgoPack® Complete System is built with the inserter in mind, first and foremost,” said Jake Newman, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “The ErgoPack® Complete System is a powerful tool in the fight against CLABSI.1”

These new additions enhance the already-considerable power of the market-leading2 ErgoPack® System, which features, at its heart, Teleflex’s Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVC. It’s the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVC that protects against gram-positive, gram-negative bacteria and fungi, the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI.

CLABSI is responsible for as many as 28,000 deaths per year in the US.3

The ErgoPack® Complete System’s unique combination of CVC insertion components, packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, helps central line inserters comply with critical third party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Category 1A & 1B recommendations 4

Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Guidelines 5

Infusion Nursing Society (INS) Standards of Practice 6

Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard7

The ErgoPack® Complete System is available in two different configurations, in a variety of catheter French sizes.



Learn more at http://go.teleflex.com/CompleteConfidence

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Rx only



Contraindication:

The Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVC is contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

References:

