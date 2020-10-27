Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battlefield Management System Market 2020-2025 by Component, Type of Platform, System, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Battlefield Management System Market is estimated to be USD 15.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.53 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5%.
With the increasing political tensions between different nations, there has been a need to strengthen the military capacities and the BMS systems with their capabilities to help the military units towards efficient decision-making shall drive the market. However with the challenges to data theft and infrastructure developments, especially in the emerging economies, the growth for BMS can be digressed.
Battlefield management systems are systems which integrate information to improvise command and control of a military unit. Battlefield management systems or BMS helps in providing accurate real time information which is helpful while taking responsive decisions based on data. It provides data regarding the analysis of the target, automated recommendations, and awareness of the situation for the target objects. The system consists of computer-based command and control system designed to enhance the situational awareness and ability to execute operations.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Rockwell Collins, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Saab Group, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Corporation, Thales Group and Exelis Inc. among others.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Trends
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless Communication Devices
6.3 Imaging Devices
6.4 Computer Software
6.5 Tracking Devices
6.6 Wired Communication Devices
6.7 Computer Hardware Devices
6.8 Night Vision Devices
6.9 Display Devices
6.10 Identification Friend or Foe (Iff)
7 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vehicle
7.3 Headquarter
7.4 Soldier
8 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Navigation & Imaging System
8.3 Communication & Networking System
8.4 Computing System
9 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.3.4 Investment & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Saab Ab
11.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
11.3 Harris Corporation
11.4 Bae Systems plc
11.5 Rolta India Limited
11.6 Leonardo S.P.A.
11.7 Thales Group
11.8 Raytheon Company
11.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.
11.10 General Dynamics Corporation
11.11 Rheinmetall AG
11.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Limited
11.13 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
11.14 Atos Se
11.15 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
11.16 Cobham plc
11.17 Aselsan A.S.
11.18 Ruag Holding AG
11.19 Systematic A/S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kquax1
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
