This benchmarking study has identified the top 10 key participants out of 20 players in the 'Cognitive Agents' space, as emerging leaders to watch out for in the market and plotted them against each other based on an elaborate set of performance indicators and parameters. They are found to be at the cutting edge of innovation and redefining growth in this highly fragmented market.



Providing enhanced customer experience is becoming a strategic imperative for enterprises to compete and differentiate their brand in the global market place. Evolving customer demands and technologies require companies to adapt rapidly and offer customers what they want when they want, and where they want. This means that customers will be provided access to services 247 irrespective of the medium.



Cognitive Agents have the potential to transform the way people and machines interact through empathetic relationships built on trust while exhibiting highly personalized and delightful experiences that amplify business outcomes. As the focus of end-users shifts more towards lowering operational costs and increasing productivity, the evolution of Cognitive Agents will expand the horizon of growth opportunities for businesses.

The Cognitive Agents Radar study features key market participants, namely, IBM, Nuance Communications, IPsoft, EXL, Tact.ai, Sensely, Prowler.io, Pypestream, PolyAI, and Cresta.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Cognitive Agents

Description of Companies Plotted

3. Companies to Action:

IBM

Nuance Communications

IPsoft

EXL

Tact.ai

Sensely

Prowler.io

Pypestream

PolyAI

Cresta

4. Strategic Insights

5. Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Significance of Being on the Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

