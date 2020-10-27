Pune, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy as a service market size is projected to reach USD 41.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Rising energy demand worldwide will be the main growth determinant for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Energy as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Energy Supply Services, Operation & Maintenance Services, Optimization & Efficiency Services, and Others), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-as-a-service-market-101204





The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that in 2018, global energy demand rose by 2.3%, growing at its fastest since 2010. Furthermore, the IEA projects that annual energy demand globally will increase by 1% till 2040, with 50% of this demand rise being met by renewable sources and 35% by gas. Heightening demand for energy will necessitate efficient management of energy services and infrastructure. These developments will lay down a strong platform for the EaaS market growth in the coming years. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is set to majorly disrupt the energy sector owing to a steep decline in power consumption and the resultant drop in power generation. According to the IEA, global energy demand will fall by 6% in 2020 owing to nationwide lockdowns and suspension of business operations, thus inevitably affecting the growth of this market in 2020.

The report states that the market value stood at USD 17.82 billion in 2019. Besides this, the report shares the following:

Precise computation of market figures and values;

Microscopic evaluation of the factors shaping the size, share, and growth of the market;

Comprehensive analysis of all the market segments;

In-depth examination of the regional and competitive dynamics of the market; and

Concise description of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-as-a-service-market-101204





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver

Shifting Preference towards Distributed Energy Resources to Create Novel Opportunities

Distributed energy resources (DER) can be understood as small-sized power generation units at the local level connected to the grid at the distribution level. They include electric vehicles and chargers, tri-generation units, fuel cells, biomass generators, natural gas turbines, wind turbines, and rooftop solar PV. DERs offer a variety of energy- and cost-related advantages. For example, installation of DERs can prove to be highly cost-effective as customers can sell power back to the grid system, thereby lowering electricity bills. Further, these power generation units can be deployed in areas which rely heavily of variable energy resources such as wind and solar to ensure uninterrupted power supply in case of disruptions. These benefits of DER are fueling its adoption in many regions. For example, the Australia Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is sanctioning over $12 million to attract investment and ease regulatory norms to boost the installation of DERs in the country.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Occupy Commanding Position; North America and Europe to Grow Steadily

With a market size of USD 5.62 billion in 2019, Asia-Pacific is strongly positioned to dominate the energy as a service market share owing to massive investments in the commercial sector and rapid industrialization. Moreover, promising smart city pipeline projects in India and active uptake of green building models in the region will generate multiple growth avenues for the market.

Growing share of renewables in power generation and increasing focus on energy-efficiency of buildings will be the two key factors propelling the market in North America. Similar trends will be observed in Europe where investments in renewable energy are steadily climbing.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-as-a-service-market-101204





Competitive Landscape

Contractual Partnerships among Players to Fire up the Market Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is highly charged owing to the increasing number of contract-based collaborations among companies operating in the energy as a service sphere. These partnerships are focused on harnessing the innovation capabilities of the stakeholders and coming up with unique, next-gen solutions.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: The German engineering MNC, Man Energy Solutions, and the Hong Kong-based maritime solutions provider, Wallem Group, signed a Global Key Account Management contract. Under the agreement, MAN will supply spares and services to its turbochargers, generators, and engines that are aboard vessels managed by Wallem Group.

The German engineering MNC, Man Energy Solutions, and the Hong Kong-based maritime solutions provider, Wallem Group, signed a Global Key Account Management contract. Under the agreement, MAN will supply spares and services to its turbochargers, generators, and engines that are aboard vessels managed by Wallem Group. June 2019: The US-based EaaS specialist, Budderfly, secured growth equity and project debt funding worth USD 55 million from Balance Point Capital in partnership with Connecticut Innovations. With participation by State of Connecticut, Budderfly will utilize the funding to customer project installations in the state and also expand its product offerings.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Energy as a Service Market Report:

Orsted

Centrica

SmartWatt Inc.

WGL Energy

General Electric

Enel X

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Edison Energy, LLC

ENGIE

EDF Renewables North America

Veolia

Siemens

ABB





Quick Buy – Energy as a Service Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101204





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Energy as a Service Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Energy Supply Services Operation & Maintenance Services Optimization & Efficiency Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Industrial Commercial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa







TOC Continued.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/energy-as-a-service-market-101204





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Energy Management Systems Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size, Share and Global By Technology (Solar PV, Wind, Energy Storage, Combined Heat & Power, Others), By Software (Analytics, Management & Control, Virtual Power Plants), By End User (Government & Municipalities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Military) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offerings (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot, and Production) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Design (Natural Draft, Forced Draft, Induced Draft), By Type (Dry, Wet), By Application (HVAC, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



