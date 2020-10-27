New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797875/?utm_source=GNW

Hygiene hypothesis is presented as another reason where excessive focus on cleanliness and increased use of sanitizers and disinfectants is reducing exposure to bacteria and viruses which in reality is vital in training the immune system to fight infections. The result is the development of an immune system untaught by infections and parasites to recognize real threats. Children and adults therefore tend to develop hyperactive immune systems incapable of differentiating harmless substances from the harmful substances. Food allergies especially in children has doubled and one the reasons is the overuse of antibiotics and other drugs that reduce acid production in the stomach. This alters the behavior and function of the gastrointestinal tract inducing allergic reactions to food. Also, delayed introduction of certain foods in babies is also a key factor for developing food allergies later in life. Studies have revealed that over 25% of toddlers not introduced to peanuts in their diet go on to develop peanut allergy. Few of the common food allergies include eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, wheat, soy, fish, among others. Vitamin D hypothesis associates deficiency or hypovitaminosis D with increased asthma and allergic rhinitis prevalence. New studies are revealing insights into the pleiotropic effects of vitamin D. Vitamin D is increasingly being recognized as an immunomodulator and its supplementation is gaining prominence in the treatment of allergic diseases. The most interesting of the reasons put forward for the prevalence of allergies is the hidden Neanderthal DNA present in modern humans. Inter-species breeding between modern humans and ape-like species called the Neanderthals and Denisovans about 50,000 years ago is believed to be responsible for our susceptibility to allergies by influencing the genetic diversity in present-day immunity genes belonging to the human Toll-like-receptor (TLRs) family. All humans today carry trace amounts of Neanderthal DNA in the range of 1% to 6%.



Whatever maybe the reason for the rise in allergies, the scenario is throwing the spotlight on the state of allergy care worldwide, which continues to be chronically under-resourced, under-supplied with high unmet diagnostic and treatment needs. Allergy diagnostics and treatment are therefore expected to witness robust untapped potential for growth with the need of the hour being a holistic integrated approach to allergy management. The robust commercial rewards, in this space, will induce more intensive R&D for the development of non-invasive, painless, needle free allergy testing and screening methods. While the skin prick test remains popular and widespread, companies are developing innovative pain and scar-free alternatives such as single drop blood tests. The mast cell activation test (MAT) which uses blood (serum) is an example in this space. Rising in prominence is "molecular allergology" aimed at more accurately identifying and managing IgE-mediated allergic reactions and disorders like allergic respiratory diseases, food allergies, and anaphylaxis. Growth in the market hinges on the progress made in quantifying and benchmarking specific IgE responsible for the allergy. Specific IgE testing has the benefit of providing valuable diagnostic and prognostic information on serious allergies. AllerGenis LLC has broken new grounds in the long-stagnant allergy diagnostics market with its proprietary Luminex`s bead-based xMAP® technology capable of isolating allergenic proteins into smaller peptides called epitopes for easy identification. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period supported by rising rates of skin allergies and high number of misdiagnosis of food allergies due to imprecise tests.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Allergens: A Prelude

Key Allergy Stats

Allergy: Symptoms and Causes

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our

Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D

Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been

Greater

Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)

Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to

Witness the Fastest Growth

World Allergy Diagnostics Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Allergy Diagnostics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Canada, USA, Africa, Europe, and Japan

Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by

Segment for the Year 2019

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues (in %) by

Geographic Region for the Year 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Landscape

Allergy Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alk-Abello A/S (Denmark)

Allergy Therapeutics PLC (UK)

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Astra Biotech Gmbh (Germany)

biomerieux SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

EUROIMMUN AG (Germany)

GA Generic Assays GmbH (Germany)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (USA)

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (UK)

R-Biopharm Ag (Germany)

Roxall Medizin GmbH (Germany)

Stallergenes Greer (UK)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Theradiag (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down

on Healthcare Spending

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast

Turnaround Times

Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs

to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements

In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing

Market

Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy

Diagnostics

Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy

Diagnostics

Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced

Allergy Diagnostics Solutions

Focus on Single and Protein Allergens

IgE Antibody Tests

Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip

Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests

Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth

SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch

Test for Pediatric Use

Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical

Integration

Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients

Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance &

Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects

Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing

Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food

Allergy

Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to

Bolster Market Expansion

EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1

Test for Pollen Allergies

Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy

Testing System

ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin

Testing

CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for

Accurate, Reliable Results

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to

Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult

Population

Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of

Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy

Diagnostics

Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases

Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy

Testing Kits

Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults

Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy

Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive

Allergy Diagnostics Market

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Market Restraints

Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of

Allergy Diagnostic Market

Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits

Market Growth

New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic

Allergen Extracts



