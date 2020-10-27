Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Fertilizers Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the specialty fertilizers market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture sector. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements, increase in support of governments, growing population pool, increasing demand for food, and growing awareness regarding health care concerns.



Some of the Specialty fertilizer companies profiled in this report include Yara International, Agrium Inc., Mosaic Company, ICL Fertilizers, Israel Chemical Limited, and Honeywell.



Some of the features of 'Global Specialty Fertilizer Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global specialty fertilizer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by fertilizer type, intermediate type, crop type, and region.

Regional analysis: Global Specialty fertilizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Specialty fertilizer in the global Specialty fertilizer market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for specialty fertilizer in the global specialty fertilizer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1.What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global specialty fertilizers market?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the specialty fertilizers market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and threats to the specialty fertilizers market?

Q.6.What are emerging trends in this specialty fertilizers market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some changing demands of customers in the specialty fertilizers market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the specialty fertilizers market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this specialty fertilizers market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competitive products and processes in this specialty fertilizers area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this specialty fertilizers market?

