The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the specialty fertilizers market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture sector. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements, increase in support of governments, growing population pool, increasing demand for food, and growing awareness regarding health care concerns.
Some of the Specialty fertilizer companies profiled in this report include Yara International, Agrium Inc., Mosaic Company, ICL Fertilizers, Israel Chemical Limited, and Honeywell.
Some of the features of 'Global Specialty Fertilizer Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Specialty Fertilizers Market By Fertilizer Type:
3.3.1: Water Soluble Fertilizers
3.3.2: Slow & Controlled Released Fertilizers
3.3.3: Micronutrient & Secondary Nutrient Fertilizers
3.3.4: Bio-stimulant Fertilizers
3.3.5: Stabilized Fertilizers
3.4: Global Specialty Fertilizers Market By Intermediate Type:
3.4.1: Monoammonium Phosphate
3.4.2: Monopotassium Phosphate
3.4.3: Potassium Nitrate
3.4.4: Potassium Sulfate
3.4.5: Potassium Chloride
3.4.6: Urea
3.4.7: Ammonium Nitrate
3.4.8: Phosphoric acid
3.4.9: Others
3.5: Global Specialty Fertilizers Market By Crop Type:
3.5.1: Cereals & Oilseeds
3.5.2: Fruits & Vegetables
3.5.3: Turf & Ornamentals
3.5.4: Others (pulses, sugar crops, fiber crops, and plantation crops)
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:
4.1: Global Specialty Fertilizers Market by Region
4.2: North American Specialty Fertilizers Market
4.2.1: Market by Fertilizer Type: Water Soluble Fertilizers, Slow & Controlled Released Fertilizers, Micronutrient & Secondary Nutrient Fertilizers, Bio-stimulant Fertilizers, and Stabilized Fertilizers
4.2.2: Market by Intermediate Type: Monoammonium phosphate, monopotassium phosphate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate, urea, ammonium nitrate, phosphoric acid, and others.
4.2.3: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, and Others
(pulses, sugar crops, fiber crops, and plantation crops)
4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Specialty Fertilizers Market
4.4: APAC Specialty Fertilizers Market
4.5: ROW Specialty Fertilizers Market
5. Competitor Analysis:
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Fertilizers Market by Fertilizer Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Fertilizers Market by Intermediate Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Fertilizers Market by Crop Type
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Fertilizers Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Specialty Fertilizers Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Specialty Fertilizers Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:
7.1: Yara International
7.2: Agrium Inc.
7.3: Mosaic Company
7.4: ICL Fertilizers
7.5: Israel Chemical Limited
7.6: Honeywell
