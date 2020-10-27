Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market to Reach $179 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$179 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Xenon Headlight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 44.1% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED headlight segment is readjusted to a revised 50.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.3% CAGR



The Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 53.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.1% and 43.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.5% CAGR.



Laser headlight Segment to Record 40.9% CAGR



In the global Laser headlight segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$887 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 43.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Continental AG

De Amertek Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e. V.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Magneti Marelli SpA

NEOLITE ZKW

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valeo SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hk5j4n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900