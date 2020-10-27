SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raritan® , a brand of Legrand® and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, today announced the combo KVM-over-IP/LCD drawers (DLX2-108-LED, DLX2-116-LED, DLX2-216-LED) and KVM-over-IP only units (DLX2-108, DLX2-116, DLX2-216) for its existing Dominion LX II portfolio. With up to 256 connected devices, the new models are ideal for IT administration tasks or for organizations with multiple satellite server locations enabling both local and remote access.



The new models offer productivity features such as virtual media, absolute mouse synchronization, directory server authentication, and PC Share. These features enable IT personnel to remotely manage computer and serial devices—maximizing uptime while avoiding travel to resolve connectivity issues.

“The second-generation Dominion LX II KVM-over-IP switches and combo KVM drawers are ideal for small and medium-sized businesses that need at-the-rack and remote IP access for equipment in labs and server rooms,” said Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management, Raritan. “These new models will better support the at-home workforce as well as ease the IT burden of transitioning them back to the office.”

All Dominion LX II models offer the ability to administer a wide range of servers, PCs, and laptops with VGA, DVI, HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort, USB, and PS/2 interfaces. In addition, the integrated combo KVM-over-IP switches enable the management of two or four networking/serial devices via Dominion Serial Access Modules (DSAM). With local at-the-rack access, plus up to two remote users, these eight or 16-port combo, digital KVM switches provide reliable Java-free BIOS-level control. Additional benefits include:

Attractive SMB price point with enterprise-level features.

HTML5-based HTML KVM client.

Productive video performance for 1080p and 1200p video at 15 frames/second.

Strong TLS, password settings, password retry lockout, and the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES); also integrates with Active Directory ® , LDAP, or RADIUS.

, LDAP, or RADIUS. Universal Virtual Media™ to transfer files, load software, and boot an OS.



Availability and Pricing

Both the combo KVM-over-IP/LCD drawers (DLX2-108-LED, DLX2-116-LED, DLX2-216-LED) and KVM-over-IP only units (DLX2-108, DLX2-116, DLX2-216) are available and in stock. For more information please visit Dominion LX II .

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn , or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

1-603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20c269b7-0385-46ab-a47d-a5ed20f99f80