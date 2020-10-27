FORT WORTH, TX, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its revenues increased to $3.523 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to revenues of $2.925 million in the same period in 2019, a 20.4% increase.

After nine months in 2020, the Company is only approximately $300,000 from 2019 total revenues of $3.8 million.

“I am particularly pleased to announce this result because, during this period, our school uniform sales, a major part of our business, dipped greatly due to COVID-19,” said Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO. “We were even able to report that we were profitable in the first nine months, albeit by a small margin, which is an incredible achievement for our team considering the economic issues faced.”

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a 12.8% increase in revenues or $181,054. Revenues were $1.590 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.409 million in the same period in 2019. “New marketing techniques and converting products to adapt to the effects of COVID-19 allowed us to report this sales increase,” Mr. Johnson said.

The entire 10Q filing made by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is available at www.sec.gov .

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

