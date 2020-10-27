Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Rolled Products Market by Grade (1xxx, 3xxx, 5xxx and 6xxx), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer Durables, Others) and Region (NA, Europe, APAC, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size is Estimated to be USD 45.2 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Reach USD 62.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The report covers the aluminum rolled products market based on grade, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the aluminum rolled products market across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

Aluminum rolled products refers to the products that are flat-rolled using cold rolling and hot rolling processes, such as coils, sheets, and plates. These products are mainly used in the automotive, transportation, building, and construction sectors. The most commonly used grade in the automotive & transportation segment is the 6xxx grade.



The growth of the aluminum rolled products market can be attributed to the rising demand from different end-use industries. Aluminum rolled products are used for the automotive & transportation segment, as well as the construction of bridges, pavements, airports, highways, stadiums, and residential & non-residential buildings.



The automotive & transportation end-use industry accounted for the largest share of 35.2% of the global aluminum rolled products market, in terms of value, in 2019, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Aluminum is used in the automotive & transportation industry majorly because of its lightweight, which leads to less consumption of fuel and fewer CO2 emissions.



The leading aluminum rolled products manufacturers profiled in this report are Novelis Inc. (US), Constellium SE (France), Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (US), UACJ Corporation (Japan), and Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway).



