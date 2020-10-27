CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of access network solutions for both enterprise and telecommunications customers, announced today the promotion of Karen Leos as Vice President of Global Sales and Professional Services.

In her new role, Leos will be responsible for leading Tellabs combined Sales and Services organization. This realignment of all revenue generating functions under one leader will help accelerate the Tellabs services business as it enhances the combined enterprise Optical LAN and telecommunications service providers solutions successes.

Leos’ accomplishments have been consistent and impactful through-out her nearly 20-year career with Tellabs. She has led departments focusing on areas that improve the corporate tools, processes, metrics, training and incident management initiatives utilized to enable success for customers. Her deep technology knowledge, customer service experience and drive for continual improvement empowered her most recent successful role as Vice President of Services. In this role, Leos was responsible for the global services portfolio including technical support, training and professional services.

“We strive to continue to build our total business while delivering award-winning customer support, and Karen Leos is the best qualified person to ensure we achieve that goal,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

“I look forward to accelerating Tellabs sales advancements in broadband access networking and enterprise Optical LAN, while staying fully committed to our customer-first culture for services and support,” said Karen Leos, Tellabs newly appointed Vice President of Global Sales and Professional Services.

For more information about the Tellabs executive team that is dedicated to providing vision and direction that positively influence the outcome of Tellabs key organizational objectives, we invite you to visit our website leadership page.

about Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com/.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a534386-6d71-4a72-8456-a838c3eca820