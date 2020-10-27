New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797867/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Departure Control System (DCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Airport Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market
Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards
High-Potential Opportunities
Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing
Airports (2018-2022)
Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements
by Airport Area (2018-2022)
China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport
Infrastructure Spending
New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year
2019
Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019
Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)
China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years
2018 and 2038
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary
Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Global Competitor Market Shares
Airport Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central
Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to
Escalate
Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust
Business Case for Airport Information Systems
Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with
Advanced Passenger Information Systems
Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic
Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport
Security Mix
Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer
Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports
Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS
Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface
Augments DCS Capabilities
Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical
Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check-
In Process
Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi-
User Flight Information Display Systems
Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage
Retrieval Process
Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information
Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems
Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive
Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market
IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer
Experiences in Airport Lounge
Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively
Influence AIS Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
