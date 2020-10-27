Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilator Market: Regulatory Landscape, Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilator market was valued at $1,142.0 million in 2019 and has witnessed a growth surge of up to 172% in 2020 due to the rise in demand pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.



Moreover, the market is anticipated to normalize from 2022 and grow consistently with a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



The exponential rise in respiratory infections due to coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators globally. To ensure adequate ventilator supply, various regulatory agencies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America have modified their regulations and approval process for ventilators. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have also approved several devices under the emergency use authorization (EUA) provision. Additionally, various healthcare and non-healthcare companies have revamped their production lines to meet the surging demand of the ventilators.



In a pre-COVID scenario, the market was expected to grow the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an extensive rise in ventilator demand and has increased the growth rate by up to 172% and revenue to $3,110 million. However, owing to the production of ventilators and global stockpiling of the medical device the market is expected to witness a significant dip in 2021, and growth is expected from 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a prolonged effect on the global ventilator market. Owing to the pandemic, the market registered growth with a CAGR of 15.13% (post-COVID-19) in comparison to the CAGR of 7.48% that was anticipated for the pre-COVID-19 global ventilator market during 2021-2030



Research Highlights:

The largest installed base of the ventilators is in the U.S., and the region still has a requirement of an additional 85,000 ventilators to cope with the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global regulatory landscape pertaining to the ventilators has undergone significant alterations due to the pandemic. Several companies such as Medtronic Plc, Beijing Aeonmed Co, Ltd, Shenzen Mindray Biomedical Electronics, Vyaire Medical Inc., ResMed, Philips Respironics (Subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA and GE Healthcare have been awarded EUA owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

While the global ventilator market is anticipated to witness significant growth, the absence of trained clinical staff would remain a major restraint for the market. Furthermore, the market has the opportunity for expansion in portable ventilators and digital education and training segment.

Europe's ventilator market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the rising incidences and increasing manufacturing of the ventilators.

Various government and industrial organizations in Middle East and Africa have revamped their production lines for manufacturing ventilators.

The market has witnessed increased production form various healthcare companies. Furthermore, owing to the pandemic various start-ups have also emerged as key players. Non-healthcare companies across different industry verticals have also developed novel ventilator prototypes and are assisting healthcare companies in increasing ventilator production.

4 Market Overview

4.1 Overview of Ventilators

4.2 Global Installed Base of the Ventilators

4.3 Global Ventilator Market Scenario



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.1.1 Patent Filling Trend, Pre-COVID Phase (January 2015-March 2020)

5.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

5.2.1 Comparison of the Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Regulations

5.2.1.1 Regulations in North America

5.2.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.2.1.1.2 Health Canada

5.2.1.2 Regulations in Europe

5.2.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

5.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

5.2.1.3.3 The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

5.2.1.3.4 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

5.2.1.3.5 Health Science Authority (HSA)

5.2.1.4 Regulations in Latin America

5.2.2 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

5.3 Supply and Demand Analysis

5.3.1 Global Supply and Demand

5.3.1.1 Pre-COVID

5.3.1.2 Post-COVID

5.3.2 Component Supply Chain

5.3.3 Tear-Down Analysis of Ventilator Costing



6 Global Ventilator Market Sizing and Forecast

6.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Growth Promoting Factors

6.1.1.1 Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences

6.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

6.1.1.3 Increase in Number of ICU Beds

6.1.1.4 High Number of Premature Births

6.1.1.5 Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

6.1.2 Growth Inhibiting Factors

6.1.2.1 Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilators Usage

6.1.2.2 Lack of Trained Medical Staff

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Growth Opportunities

6.3.1 Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand

6.3.2 Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage

6.3.3 Development of Digital Education and Training Tool



7 Global Ventilator Market (by Product Type)

7.1 Intensive Care Ventilator

7.2 Portable Ventilator



8 Global Ventilator Market (by Modality)

8.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation

8.2 Invasive Ventilation/Mechanical Ventilation



9 Global Ventilator Market (by Patient Age)

9.1 Pediatric and Neonates

9.2 Adult



10 Global Ventilator Market (by End User)

10.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

10.2 Emergency Medical Services

10.3 Homecare



