The forecast for the global biologics market until 2024 reveals an interesting trend and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in the industry. Importantly, the study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to profit upon.



With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the global biologics industry highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The global biologics market covered in this study includes 4 major segments - antibody therapies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and regenerative medicine.

This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating segments and key therapeutic areas for the global biologics industry. Accelerated regulatory approvals for biologic products and the emergence of next-generation technologies are highlighted, in addition to their influence on market trends during the forecast period.



The study highlights the dynamics of the biologics industry and the sub-segments of the biologics market. Growth opportunities in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), RNA therapy, and gene therapy platforms are also explored. Further, the study discusses the impact (such as the accelerated development of vaccines) of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biologics industry and the market. Current challenges facing the biologics industry such as the sluggish growth rate of vaccines, and recombinant proteins are discussed.



Most importantly, this research service discusses possible future market trends such as the accelerated development of mRNA-based vaccines and the increasing importance of speciality bio-CDMOs for the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine. Based on the market trends and revenue forecasts, the group of analysts highlight key growth opportunities in ADC, RNA, and gene therapy platforms through successful drug launches such as Belantamab Malfodotin, Inclisiran, and Zolgensma.

Research Highlights

Highlights of the report include:

Market revenue forecast for the global biologics market till 2024

Segment-wise revenue forecast of the top market players and key therapeutic areas

Top 3 predictions for the global biologics market

Technology trends influencing the future outlook of the biologics market

Growth Opportunities in the global biologics market

Strategic recommendations for the biologics market

COVID-19 impact analysis on the biologics market

Key Issues Addressed

What will be the revenue and growth rate for the global biologics market from 2020 to 2024?

What will be the major segments influencing this revenue and growth rate?

What are the key technologies and trends to watch for during the forecast period?

What are the major growth opportunities in the biologics industry?

What are the top predictions for the biologics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Study

Methodology

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

Transformation in the Industry Ecosystem

Macro Trends - Biologics Discovery, Development and Manufacturing

Technology Trends - Biologics Discovery, Development and Manufacturing

5 Big Themes for the Global Biologics Market

Strategic Imperatives for the Biologics Market

2. Market Overview - Biologics

Scope

Market Segmentation

Description of Main Product Categories

Characteristics of Biologics

The lifecycle of Biologics Products

Market Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Dynamics

Key Biologics Companies

Biologics R&D Expenditure

Regulatory Framework for Biologics Approval

Region-wise Regulatory Drug Approval Trends

Key Issues in Market Entry for Regenerative Medicine

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis of the Biologics Market

Top-level Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Biologics Market

Biologics Manufacturing and Supply Line Challenges

Biologics Pipeline Targeting COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2)

Revenue Forecast - COVID-19 Impact Methodology

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in a Post-pandemic Biologics Market

Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Companies in Light of COVID-19

5. Revenue Forecast - Total Biologics Market

Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast - Pre-COVID-19 vs. Post-COVID-19 Impact

Product Segmentation

Total Biologics Market - Top 10 Products

Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Changing Dynamics

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

6. Antibody Therapies Segment Analysis

Antibody Therapies - Overview of Top 10 Products

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Anticipated Key Product Launches

Changing Dynamics

Technology Trends in the Antibody Therapy Platform

7. Recombinant Proteins Segment Analysis

Recombinant Proteins - Overview of Top 10 Products

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Anticipated Key Product Launches

Changing Dynamics

8. Vaccines Segment Analysis

Vaccines - Overview of Top 10 Products

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Anticipated Key Product Launches

Changing Dynamics

9. Cell & Gene Therapy Segment Analysis

Cell & Gene Therapy - Overview of Top 10 Products

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Technology Trends in the Cell Therapy Platform

Anticipated Key Product Launches

Changing Dynamics

Technology Trends in RNA and Viral Vector Platforms

10. Companies to Action - Pipeline Analysis

Roche AG

AMGEN

Sanofi

AbbVie

Novo Nordisk

Merck

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

11. Growth Opportunities

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - ADCs/Polyclonal Antibodies

The Future Trends in Antibody Therapy

ADC Pipeline Analysis

ADCs - Need for Outsourcing

Bio-CDMO Benchmarking - ADC Development and Manufacturing Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - RNA-based Therapies & Vaccines

Strategic Imperatives for Better Vaccines

RNA Therapy Pipeline Analysis and Industry Partnerships

mRNA Technology set to Revolutionize Vaccine Therapies

Growth Opportunity 3 - Gene Therapy Advancements

Investments & Partnerships Advancing CRISPR/Cas Gene Editing Technology

Gene Therapy - Collaborations and Partnerships

CDMOs to Drive the Growth of Gene Therapy

Growth Opportunity Matrix

12. The Last Word - Strategic Considerations for Staying on the Growth Trajectory

Top 3 Predictions for the Market

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

