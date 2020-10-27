Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curative Oncology and Rare Disease Therapies Transforming the Global Biologics Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The forecast for the global biologics market until 2024 reveals an interesting trend and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in the industry. Importantly, the study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to profit upon.
With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the global biologics industry highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The global biologics market covered in this study includes 4 major segments - antibody therapies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and regenerative medicine.
This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating segments and key therapeutic areas for the global biologics industry. Accelerated regulatory approvals for biologic products and the emergence of next-generation technologies are highlighted, in addition to their influence on market trends during the forecast period.
The study highlights the dynamics of the biologics industry and the sub-segments of the biologics market. Growth opportunities in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), RNA therapy, and gene therapy platforms are also explored. Further, the study discusses the impact (such as the accelerated development of vaccines) of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biologics industry and the market. Current challenges facing the biologics industry such as the sluggish growth rate of vaccines, and recombinant proteins are discussed.
Most importantly, this research service discusses possible future market trends such as the accelerated development of mRNA-based vaccines and the increasing importance of speciality bio-CDMOs for the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine. Based on the market trends and revenue forecasts, the group of analysts highlight key growth opportunities in ADC, RNA, and gene therapy platforms through successful drug launches such as Belantamab Malfodotin, Inclisiran, and Zolgensma.
