Industrivärden's Board of Directors has considered the issue to propose an Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020 to decide on a dividend. Due to continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19-pandemic and the fact that dividends from the portfolio companies have largely not transpired in 2020, the Board of Directors has decided not to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting during the current year to decide on a dividend.

As usual, the Board of Directors intends to submit its proposed dividend during 2021 in connection with the publication of the year-end report for 2020, which will be published on February 9, 2021.





Stockholm, October 27, 2020





AB Industrivärden (publ)

The Board of Directors





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





