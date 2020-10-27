New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airflow Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797864/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$552.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Airflow Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$203.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airflow Management: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Airflow Management Solutions Market

Surging Electricity Needs of Modern Data Centers and Parallel

Escalation in Energy-Efficiency Strategies Promulgates Broad-

based Opportunities for Airflow Management Solutions

Steep Increase in Data Center Investments Worldwide: A Review

A Note on Factors Influencing Data Center Investments

IT Industry Steers Overall Momentum in Data Center Investments

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airflow Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Airflow Management Remains One of the Core Strategies in Data

Center Thermal Management Programs

Demanding Thermal Management Requirements of Modern Data

Centers Solidify Use Case of Airflow Management

Emphasis on Improving Cooling System Efficiency Widens Business

Prospects

Cooling Technologies Account for Lion?s Share of Data Center

Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data

Center Spending on IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and

Others (2019)

Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Alter Market Dynamics

Key Factors Steering Deployments of Liquid Cooling in Data Centers

Ongoing Tilt Towards Leaner & Meaner Construction Seeks

Refinements in Airflow Management Methodology

Prevailing Trends in Data Center Cooling & Power Management

Create Robust Need for Advanced Technologies

New High-Velocity Directional Airflow Panels Come to Fore

Offering Top of Class Performance

Novel Aisle Layout Design for Data Center Racks Makes Airflow

Management More Effective

NEC Develops New Heat Removal Technology to Dramatically

Improve Cooling Efficiency in Data Centers

Rise of Green Data Centers to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Evolving Role of Preventative Maintenance to Stir Revenue

Expansion

A Look into Key Service Areas for HVAC Units



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

