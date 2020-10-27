Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Based on Type of Solution, Type of Therapy and Purpose of Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital therapeutics solutions (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for digital therapeutics developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within digital therapeutics market across



[A] type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software applications)

[B] purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation)

[C] type of therapy (curative and preventive)

[D] distribution channels (B2C (patients) and B2B (healthcare providers, payers, employers and pharmaceutical companies))

[E] therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain, mental health problems, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, sleep disorders, substance use disorders, and other disorders)



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of digital therapeutic solutions, including information on status of development, type of solution (combination offering of software application + device or AI or personal coach, and standalone software application), type of therapy (curative and preventive), purpose of solution (medication replacement and medication augmentation), target indication(s), therapeutic area(s), and target population. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing digital therapeutic solution, highlighting year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C) and location of headquarters.

An in depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions based on the parameters, such as product portfolio strength, number of target indication(s) and company size, [B] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of the digital therapeutic solutions based on status of development, type of solution and therapeutic area, [C] an insightful tree map representation of the digital therapeutic solutions, distributed on the basis of therapeutic area and company size, and [D] a world map representation highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of digital therapeutic solutions developed/under development for the most popular therapeutic areas taking into consideration the strength of product portfolio (based on the total number of digital therapeutic solutions being developed in that disease area) and key product specific parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, type of therapy, and purpose of solution.

Elaborate profiles of prominent small-sized and mid-sized players that are either engaged in the development or have developed digital therapeutic solutions. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of more than 220 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various digital therapeutic solutions, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors and leading digital therapeutic solutions (in terms of number of trials conducted), type of organization, popular therapeutic areas and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis (for trials initiated since 2018 for popular therapeutic areas).

An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2009 and 2020 (till June), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2008 and 2020 (till May), covering marketing and distribution agreements, mergers/acquisitions, pilot product offerings, product/technology integration agreements, product/technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, product evaluation agreements, product training agreements, research and development agreements and product development and commercialization agreements.

A detailed analysis of the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space, providing details on various channels adopted/being adopted by stakeholders in the industry to raise awareness and offer access to their proprietary products.

A Bowman's Strategy Clock framework in order to analyze the competitive position of various companies in the marketplace, taking into consideration the prices and different features of their products.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall digital therapeutic solutions market, and the key initiatives undertaken by big pharma players.

A review of the key aspects related to the remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, including [A] a brief introduction to remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, highlighting the key benefits and roadblocks [B] an assessment of the market landscape of remote digital monitoring and diagnostics solutions, based on various parameters, such as status of development, type of solution, target disease indication(s) and therapeutic area, along with details on the companies that develop these solutions, highlighting year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters [C] detailed profiles of some of the key players that presently offer digital monitoring/diagnostic solutions for chronic disease management; each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, lead investors, key partners and members of the executive team), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook, and [D] an insightful analysis on various capital investments that have been made into the digital monitoring/diagnostics domain.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall digital therapeutic solutions industry.

An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till July) and insights from the recent news articles related digital therapeutic solutions, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain. Furthermore, it highlights the potential future opportunities for players engaged in development of such solutions.

