The "Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market: Focus on Technology (High Power Laser, High Power Microwave, Neutral Particle Beam), Platform (Ground-Based, Ship-Based, & Airborne) & End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market analyzed is expected to show significant growth. The Directed Energy Weapon Systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.15%



The demand for Directed Energy Weapon System is primarily due to the need for enhanced border security arising due to increasing land disputes, migration, and smuggling has compelled several countries to further strengthen their security. Additionally, the directed energy weapons are developed with the aim of countering the growing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars, missiles, and small boats at a low engagement cost. The major advantages of directed energy weapons are their high speed, precision, flexibility, and low operation cost.



The Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market is currently in the research and development phase with the leading players actively competing against each other in developing prototypes for defense forces to gain a greater share in the industry in the future. The competitive landscape of the directed energy weapon systems industry exhibits an inclination toward emerging strategies and developments by market players. The market for directed energy weapon systems is in a progressive transition from its nascent phase, adoption, and development for the technology is anticipated to increase over the period.



Scope of the Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market



The Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as technology, platform, end user and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Directed Energy Weapon Systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Demand for Directed Energy Weapon (DEWs) Systems in Defense Forces Globally

1.1.2 Extensive Research and Development in the Field of Directed Energy Technologies

1.1.3 Requirement of Low-Cost Precision Weapons

1.1.4 Increasing Demand for Non-Lethal Weapons

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Development Cost

1.2.2 Stringent Industry Regulations

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Defense Programs for Directed Energy Weapon Systems

1.3.2 Rising Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Deployment

1.3.3 Technological Advancement in Laser Technology



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.1.1 Future Technological Trends

3.1.1.1 The Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) system

3.1.1.2 High Energy Laser Weapons

3.1.1.3 High Power Microwave (HPM) Weapons

3.1.1.4 Neutral Particle Beam Weapons

3.1.1.5 Solid State Laser and Fiber Laser

3.2 Major ongoing Directed Energy Weapon Programs: Year 2017-2019

3.3 Use Cases

3.3.1 Tactical High Energy Laser (THEL)

3.3.2 Mobile Tactical High Energy Laser (MTHEL)

3.3.3 Active Denial System (ADS)

3.3.4 Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

3.3.5 Testing Lasers on Army Helicopters

3.3.6 High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator (HEL TVD)

3.3.7 Mobile Experimental High Energy Laser (MEHEL)

3.3.8 Laser Weapon System (LaWS)

3.3.9 Boeing Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS)

3.3.10 MBDA Dragonfire Laser Weapon

3.3.11 Raytheon's PHASER Microwave Weapon Systems

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Laser Weapon System

3.5.2 Microwave Weapon System

3.5.3 Particle Beam Weapon System



4 Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market, 2019-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market (by Technology), 2019-2030

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 High Power Laser (HPL)

5.1.1.1 Solid State Laser

5.1.1.2 Fiber Laser

5.1.2 High Power Microwave (HPM)

5.1.3 Neutral Particle Beam



6 Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market (by Platform), 2019-2030

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Ground-Based

6.1.2 Ship-Based

6.1.3 Airborne



7 Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market (by End User), 2019-2030

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Army

7.1.2 Navy

7.1.3 Airforce

7.1.4 Homeland Security



8 Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market (by Region)



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Role of BAE Systems in Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market

9.3 Financials

9.4 SWOT Analysis

BAE Systems

Boeing

Dynetics,Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

II-VI Incorporated

Kord Technologies

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Electronics US Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Thales Group

