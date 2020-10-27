Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Augmented Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PDAs), Offering (Software, Services), Application (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall mobile AR market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2020 to 2025.



Mobile augmented reality (MAR) is a technology that permits computer-generated data or imagery to precisely overlay physical objects in real-time through handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal digital assistants (PDAs), gaming consoles, smart glasses, and wearable devices.



The use of AR apps in these devices completely changes the way a user interacts with 3D virtual objects in the real world, in real-time. These AR-enabled devices are used in different verticals such as commercial, consumer, industrial, medical for various applications.



This technology enhances the perception of reality, thereby improving the user experience and providing data by tracking live videos. With the rising use of smartphones and AR browsers, consumers are gradually accepting this human-computer interaction (HCI), and mobile augmented reality is gaining attention in terms of further research.

Major companies present in the MAR market are Google, Inc. (US), PTC (US), Apple Inc. (US), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Blippar.com Limited (UK), MAXST (South Korea), Magic Leap, Inc.(US), Upskill (US), and Atheer Inc. (US).

