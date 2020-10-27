DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Red Canary, a leading provider of security operations solutions, announced the launch of Red Canary Cloud Workload Protection, a cloud workload protection (CWP) solution that provides visibility and threat detection for security and DevOps teams. This new solution is purpose-built for cloud Linux workloads, focuses on runtime threat protection and response, and integrates seamlessly into DevOps workflows without sacrificing system performance and reliability.
Key Quote(s):
Joren McReynolds, General Manager for CWP, Red Canary
“Most businesses don’t have an effective solution in place to identify compromises or adversary activity in their cloud environments. Great advances have been made in preventive controls and risk identification, but little traction has been made in threat detection outcomes. The market is ready for a product focused on this core area that will deliver exceptional results.”
Zachary Braun, Senior Manager of Security Operations and NOC, Ionic Security
“Ionic Security has a large, fast moving, and diverse cloud environment that has challenged existing security toolsets. Having used Red Canary’s CWP product for over a year now, we can happily say that CWP supports our diverse configurations with minimal performance impact, and it’s supported by the same passionate and knowledgeable resources behind all of Red Canary’s offerings.”
Explore Red Canary Cloud Workload Protection
Red Canary Cloud Workload Protection Overview:
Additional Resources
About Red Canary
Red Canary is a security ally enabling every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber-attack. The company provides outcome-focused solutions for security operations teams, who rely on Red Canary to analyze and respond to endpoint telemetry, manage alerts across the network, and provide cloud environment runtime threat detection. With Red Canary, security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes. Learn more, visit RedCanary.com.
Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
Media Contact Information LeVar Battle Senior Communications Manager 303-945-6425
Red Canary
Media Contact Information LeVar Battle Senior Communications Manager 303-945-6425
Red Canary logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: