Slinger Bag has entered into a distribution deal with Ark Dream – for the Bulgarian market

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports technology brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a five year distribution agreement with Ark Dream, one of Bulgaria’s biggest players in the sports market and current distributor of number one tennis brand Babolat.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ark Dream will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher in Bulgaria, where it will be available to the consumer market from November 2020.

Bulgarian tennis has enjoyed a boost in recent years helped by the performances of global tennis superstar Grigor Dimitrov, now part of the Bulgarian national coaching setup, who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 3 in 2017, after winning the ATP Finals.

“Slinger Bag will fit perfectly with our other tennis brands,” said Ark Dream Managing Director Mihail Minchev. “Our customers are always looking for innovative products that can help them advance their skill level, and that’s especially true for technology driven products. We will be looking to maximise Slinger’s presence and sales within the Bulgarian tennis market with our online presence at www.slingerbagbulgaria.com. We also have offices in Sofia and Varna and partners in all major cities across Bulgaria, so we are delighted to be a part of Slinger Bag’s ongoing success.”

“Bulgarian tennis in enjoying an upsurge of interest.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “It’s great to bring a product to market that will help build a buzz around the sport as well as encourage year round participation.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com , at CGPR, 908-528-3826

For Bulgaria please contact slingerbulgaria@gmail.com or visit www.slingerbagbulgaria.com (launching soon)



Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.