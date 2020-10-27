BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitPay , the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced it is partnering with ProHealth Care, a large Wisconsin healthcare system that provides care across a full spectrum of services. VisitPay’s digital patient platform will provide ProHealth staff and patients with the tools needed to confidently navigate their billing needs, promoting patient education and empowerment.



VisitPay’s solution will support ProHealth Care patients in determining how and when they want to pay their bills. With the platform’s commitment to convenience, patients are able to choose how they’d like to communicate. Text has become an increasingly popular option across all VisitPay patients seeking immediacy and convenience, and one that nearly 40% of ProHealth patients prefer. Additional communication options include over the phone, by mail, online, or in-person.

“Consumers across the U.S. are seeing an increase in out-of-pocket health care costs associated with high-deductible health plans,” said Curt Glaunert, vice president of revenue cycle at ProHealth Care. “Our partnership with VisitPay will give our patients more payment choices and greater control over their payments, enhancing their overall experience.”

VisitPay’s financial solutions make the healthcare billing experience simple and efficient for both patients and providers at enterprise scale. Now, ProHealth patients will be able to access and manage billing statements across various visits and for multiple family members through the ProHealth patient portal.

With patients’ preference to receive bills via email rising an astonishing 36%1 in the last year, and the desire to use health system portals also growing a substantial 40%2, VisitPay’s solution meets patients’ demands for a digital experience by offering them the ability to ask questions, pay bills and navigate loan timelines from their preferred device.

“VisitPay believes that a positive billing experience begins with treating the patient as an individual. Predominantly, this means understanding their need for flexibility and transparency,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO and co-founder of VisitPay. “We are excited to be ProHealth’s trusted partner in helping create a future where patients feel confident to make informed choices that meet their needs, and providers are able to provide the flexibility to support patients through any uncertainties.”

This partnership exemplifies a joint commitment in creating an overall better healthcare experience for users, and is the latest in a series of innovations introduced by ProHealth to enhance the end-to-end healthcare experience for its patients.

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership, and news.

About ProHealth Care

For more than a century, ProHealth Care has been the health care leader in Waukesha County and surrounding areas, providing outstanding care across a full spectrum of services. The people of ProHealth Care strive to continuously improve the health and well-being of the community by combining skill, compassion and innovation. The ProHealth family includes ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin, ProHealth Medical Group, the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care, Moreland Surgery Center, ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, ProHealth Home Care, ProHealth West Wood Health & Fitness Center and ProHealth Regency Senior Communities. For more information, visit ProHealthCare.org .

