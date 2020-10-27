EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that it has shipped Aquadex™ product to medical facilities in Tennessee and South Carolina to treat critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.



“As COVID-19 continues to impact patients and providers across the country, we remain dedicated to providing medical professionals with the tools they need to quickly, effectively and gently treat patients,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We continue to see a positive effect on patient outcomes with the use of Aquadex to manage fluid status in COVID-19 patients, and we’ll continue to respond to providers facing surges of patients and increased demands for access to Aquadex.”

Most COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the intensive care unit present or develop respiratory failure, heart related issues, and/or some degree of acute kidney injury, referred to as AKI. The publication from Baylor University Medical Center, titled, “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Intravascular Volume Management Strategies in the Critically Ill” identified isolated ultrafiltration as an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status to treat COVID-19 patients.1 Several hospitals across the country have included a simplified ultrafiltration system, such as Aquadex therapy, into their treatment protocol for fluid management for COVID-19 patients, especially when dialysis equipment and staff are limited. The simple, flexible and smart system allows for a 4:1 patient to nurse ratio, meaning the nurse does not have to remain by the bedside for the entire treatment, thereby preserving vital staff and equipment for patients requiring dialysis.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of the Aquadex system to treat patients affected with COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

