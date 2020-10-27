SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the real-time indexing database company, today announced it has raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing the total amount raised to $61.5 million. Sequoia led the oversubscribed round with participation from Greylock, after the two leading venture capital firms co-led the Series A and seed. The funding will be used to grow the team to accelerate product innovation and expand go-to-market efforts.



“More data is in motion than ever before. To harness the full power of that data, companies are now building modern data applications that extract real-time insights and take immediate action. These types of applications demand real-time analytics like never before,” said Mike Vernal, partner at Sequoia. “Rockset, with its innovative new approach to indexing data, has quickly emerged as a true leader for real-time analytics in the cloud. I’m thrilled to partner with the company through its next phase of growth.”



Examples of modern data applications include real-time personalization and recommendation engines on e-commerce sites, real-time supply chain logistics and delivery tracking systems, gaming leaderboards, fraud detection systems, health and fitness trackers, social media newsfeeds and more. According to a recent McKinsey Global Survey evaluating executive responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, “companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions and of their internal operations by three to four years. And the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios has accelerated by a shocking seven years.”



“Modern data applications demand greater speed and scale than ever seen before,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “First generation real-time analytics systems like Elasticsearch and Apache Druid are not optimized for scaling in the cloud. Just like Snowflake created a seismic shift in the data warehousing landscape, Rockset is redefining the real-time analytics category with a serverless approach optimized for incredible speed and simplicity at cloud scale. As we continue to increase our momentum, I’m excited to further our relationship with Greylock and Sequoia with this new round of funding.”



Rockset is seeing phenomenal growth as real-time analytics become critical success factors for organizations of all sizes. In the last quarter, revenue grew 290%, and the company added hundreds of new users, while the aggregate number of queries executed on the platform increased by 313%. Rockset has proven to be a critical piece of the stack for building modern data applications.



One of Rockset’s customers, Command Alkon, automates heavy civil construction logistics. “Over 80% of North America’s concrete delivery tickets are generated from our systems. We track millions of job tickets on any given day and being able to search, analyze and act on this data in real-time is mission critical for us. We have embraced a modern serverless stack, and we chose Rockset over Elasticsearch for our application,” said Doug Moore, VP of Cloud at Command Alkon. “We absolutely love Rockset. It’s a game changer for us.”



Matter is a Danish FinTech company and Rockset customer on a mission to make capital work for people and the planet. “I recommend Rockset as a highly valuable service,” explained Alexander Harrington, CTO of Matter, in a recent case study. “I have yet to find anything that comes remotely close to Rockset on all three — performance, cost and scalability — at the same time, in a setting where time to market is a highly valuable metric.”



Built by the creators of RocksDB, Rockset automatically builds a Converged Index™ on any data — including structured, semi-structured, geographical and time series data — for high-performance search and analytics at scale. It supports real-time SQL queries on semi-structured data, so for the first time ever, developers have the flexibility to build features that search, aggregate and join any type of data from any source on the fly. When combined with serverless operations, it is a game-changing approach to making real-time analytics fast, flexible and easy. In March 2020, Rockset furthered this innovation with the release of Query Lambdas, enabling developers to build real-time data applications to consume data-as-an-API.



Today, Rockset also announced support for secure private deployments, providing all of the benefits of Rockset within a customer's AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to meet the stringent security and compliance standards of large enterprises.

Rockset is a real-time database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware.

