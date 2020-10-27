SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today introduced Vantage™, an innovative SaaS-based OT and IoT network visibility and monitoring solution designed to meet the evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures.



“Vantage is a game-changer when it comes to simplifying the integration and centralized management of visibility and security across converged OT, IoT and IT networks of any size,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “More organizations embrace IoT and are looking to the future to revolutionize their operations and networks. They must be able to quickly and cost-effectively add thousands of IoT devices or analyze the volumes of data that those devices generate without compromising security. Vantage leverages the power and simplicity of SaaS to give security professionals and operators anytime, anywhere access to the market’s most advanced OT and IoT network visibility and security.”

Gartner Research predicts the SaaS market will grow to $104.7 billion this year as organizations continue to shift from on-premises license software to subscription-based SaaS models. It’s a trend that is occurring in OT as well as IT. As Gartner notes in its 2020 Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, “OT security is part of comprehensive digital security for digital transformation. Industrial IoT security technologies are leading future evolution with less expensive offerings, more extensive data collection and flexible command functionality.”

Vantage represents an industry milestone in the advancement of network visibility and security across a new generation of converged IT, OT and IoT environments. Its SaaS architecture, massive scalability and high-performance data analytics offer several benefits.

Superior Visibility: Vantage delivers a single view and network mapping so customers can immediately visualize all of their globally distributed OT and IoT assets





Centralized Monitoring and Detection: Vantage's enterprise-wide visibility provides instant awareness of OT and IoT assets, activity patterns and risks on the networks. Customers can quickly identify cyber threats, risks and anomalies for faster response.





Real-time Awareness: With continuously updated Threat Intelligence, Vantage identifies vulnerabilities on every system and generates alerts on malicious activity using signatures and behavioral-based detection technologies. Its Asset Intelligence ensures accurate anomaly detection so customers can quickly respond to OT and IoT threats and process anomalies before they cause disruption.





Simple Integration, Cost-Effectiveness & Scale: Vantage leverages Nozomi Networks' deep industrial expertise and harnesses its elite partner ecosystem of OEMs and traditional IT providers to help organizations control TCO with streamlined cybersecurity integrations. The SaaS offering scales easily across multi-vendor environments to centralize security, visibility and monitoring across all assets for improved cyber resiliency. Subscription pricing makes it easier to scale and control costs as requirements grow.



Vantage is in limited availability today for qualified Nozomi Networks customers, and will be generally available in Spring 2021.

